Radius Gold drill update Amalia Project, Mexico

Vancouver, May 8, 2019 - Radius Gold Inc. (TSX-V: RDU) reports on progress of its ongoing diamond drill program at the Amalia Gold-Silver Project in Chihuahua, Mexico. The program is operated by Radius and funded by Pan American Silver under a joint venture agreement. Since Radius announced the completion of AMDD19-010 (see press release May 1, 2019) intersecting 44m grading 12.38 g/t Au and 309 g/t Ag with estimated true width of 34m, Radius has completed 3 further drill holes for which assays are pending.

Drill hole AMDD19-011 was drilled approximately 100m south of AMDD19-010 and 50m below AMDD18-003 which returned 30m at 0.3g/t Au and 65 g/t Ag. Hole AMDD19-011 targeted the San Pedro structure and intersected 97m (242 to 339m) of varying intensity quartz veins, stockwork veining and diorite dykes. While the hole lacks the strong sulphide mineralization associated with AMDD19-010, the 30m wide zone in 011 exhibiting intense stockwork veining of banded chalcedonic quartz +- amethyst is similar to holes AMDD18-001 and 003 and although it may still be high in the system, indicates a strong consistent structure. Assay results for 011 are pending.

Drill hole AMDD19-012 was drilled 100m south of AMDD19-011 (200m south of 010) targeting the San Pedro structure approximately 50m below AMDD18-008 which returned two intervals within a 33m wide mineralized zone (1m @ 2.28 g/t Au and 521 g/t Ag and 5m @ 0.59 g/t Au and 571 g/t Ag). The hole intersected a 53m (178 to 231m) zone of alteration including variable stockworks, silicification and hydrothermal breccias. Assay results for 012 are pending.

Drill hole AMDD19-013 was drilled 100m north of AMDD19-010 targeting the San Pedro structure. The hole cut 17m (200 to 217m) of moderate to strong silicification, tectonic breccia with micro vein stockworks and traces of fine sulphides. Assay results for 013 are pending.

Radius's initial drill program at Amalia (see press release December 4, 2018) tested the San Pedro structural zone with 5 diamond drill holes testing a 650m strike length of the San Pedro structure. Hole AMDD18-009, the deepest hole, intersected 26m at 7.08g/t Au and 517 g/t Ag, including 5m at 14.71 g/t Au and 1378 g/t Ag. The first hole of 2019, AMDD19-010, intersected the San Pedro structure approximately 65m down dip of the intercept in hole AMDD18-009 and intersected 44m grading 12.38 g/t Au and 309 g/t Ag including an 11m section grading 39.9 g/t Au and 323 g/t Ag. Estimated true width of the mineralized zone is 34m.

At this time our understanding of the controls on the high grade gold and silver mineralization at Amalia is evolving. Drilling is currently on-going with 2000m of program budgeted. The holes presently underway will be more proximal to the high grade intercepts encountered in holes 009 and 010 in an effort to gain a better understanding of the geological control of these exceptional high grade shoots.

Core photos and a brief description for drill holes will be posted on the Radius website as the holes are completed. Assay results will be press released as is customary in groups as the assays are received and quality control procedures allow.

The Agreement

Radius has granted to Pan American Silver Corp. the option to earn up to an initial 65% interest in the Amalia Project by making cash payments to Radius totaling US$1.5 million (of which US$100,000 has been received) and expending US$2 million on exploration over four years. Pan American may earn an additional 10% by advancing the property to preliminary-feasibility.

Technical Information

Bruce Smith, M.Sc. (Geology), a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists, is Radius's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Smith participated in the reported drill program and prepared and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

Drilling is carried out using NQ and HQ size tooling. Drill core is cut in half using a rock saw with one half of the core then taken as a sample for analysis. Sample intervals are generally between 1m and 1.5m producing samples of between 2 to 9 kg. Half-core samples are delivered to the ALS Geochemistry laboratory facilities in Chihuahua, Mexico. The samples are fire assayed for Au and are analysed for Ag and multi-elements using method code ME-ICP61 following a four-acid digestion. Overlimits are analysed using an appropriate method. Radius routinely inserts multi-element geochemical standards and blanks into the drill core sample stream to monitor laboratory performance. Quality control samples submitted to ALS were returned within acceptable limits.

