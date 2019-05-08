Trifecta Gold Ltd. Completes Debt Settlement

VANCOUVER, May 8, 2019 - Trifecta Gold Ltd. (TSX-V: TG) ("Trifecta") announces that it has closed the debt settlement with its former President and CEO originally announced on April 30, 2019. The debt settlement consisted of the issuance of 1,500,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.05 per share to settle outstanding indebtedness of $75,000. All of the shares issued pursuant to this debt settlement are subject to a hold period in Canada until September 8, 2019.

About Trifecta Gold Ltd.

Trifecta is a Canadian precious metal exploration company dedicated to increasing shareholder value through the acquisition and advancement of attractive exploration projects in Canada and other mining-friendly jurisdictions.

