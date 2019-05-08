Global Battery Metals announces exploration activities on both Northwest Leinster Project in Ireland and The Fortner-Boyd lithium project in Arizona

Mr. Michael Murphy reports:

GLOBAL BATTERY METALS BEGINS EXPLORATION ACTIVITY ALONG WITH FURTHER EVALUATION OF OTHER STRATEGIC PROJECTS UPON CLOSING THE RECENT OVERSUBSCRIBED PRIVATE PLACEMENT



Northwest Leinster Project Update:

Global Battery Metals Ltd. (formerly Redzone Resources Ltd.) (the “Company” or “Global Battery Metals”) (TSXV: GBML) announces the next phase of work on the Northwest Leinster Project has now commenced. This work is in addition to the Due Diligence activities as described in the GBM-LRHR Agreement (dated October 23rd, 2018).



Activities planned include verification of selected regional stream sediment sites, eight lines of soil sampling and focused prospecting.

Six soil lines intended for the Aghavannagh target, and 1 line each intended for the Scurlocks and Sorrel targets.

The stream sediment work will improve confidence in the selection of targets that warrant follow-up work.

We will sample and analyze multiple soil horizons for the best anomaly contrast.

Detailed prospecting at the Knocknaboley will target favourable lithogeochemistry from the first-pass exploration.

Planned work at Aghavannagh should provide most of the information required to lay out drill holes and to determine the methodologies and extent of follow-up surveys on other targets.

A limited geophysical survey may be completed at Aghavannagh depending on soil sampling results.

The planned work at the Sorel, Scurlock, and Knocknaboley targets will help determine the nature and extent of further pre-drilling activities.

Fortner-Boyd Project Objective Updates:

Drilling to investigate grade and thickness of the mineralization:



Define grade and thickness of pegmatite dyke on nine sections along strike Test depth continuity up to 150ft vertical (on nine sections) and up to 225ft vertical on 3 of the sections Gathered mineralized material will be used for preliminary mineralogical and metallurgical testing; Test northern and southern extensions of the outcropping main Lucky Mica dyke; Drilling sequence will be focussed on investigating economic grades observed from surface grab samples; Under Pit area in northern portion of the dyke;

Under center portion of the dyke; Samples from the first three holes will be rush assayed to facilitate adjustments to the drilling campaign; Completion of the full program will be pending results from initial holes Logging and supervision of the campaign will be under close supervision from Jean-Philippe Paiement, P.Geo. , MSc (GBML Director)

About Global Battery Metals Ltd.

Global Battery Metals is a mineral exploration company with a focus on metals that make up and support the rapid evolution to battery power. The Company currently has five projects: (1) the Fortner-Boyd lithium project in Arizona, (2) the North-West Leinster lithium property in Ireland, (3) a 55-per-cent stake in the Lara copper project in Peru which has over 10,000 metres of drilling, (4) the Pine vanadium property in British Columbia, and (5) the Wells vanadium property in B.C. Global Battery Metals maintains a strong treasury of $1.4 million and tight share structure of 32,175,839 shares. With multiple projects and a management team led by Michael Murphy who has a track record of finding world-class projects, Global Battery Metals is strategically set to be a significant player in the global resource world.

