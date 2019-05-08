TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics - April 2019
Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange
TORONTO, May 8, 2019 - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for April 2019.
TSX welcomed three new issuers in April 2019, compared with 10 in the previous month and four in April 2018. The new listings were one technology company, one mining company and one real estate company. Total financings raised in April 2019 decreased 43% from the previous month, and were down 19% compared to April 2018. The total number of financings in April 2019 was 33, compared with 45 the previous month and 30 in April 2018.
For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440
TSXV welcomed 10 new issuers in April 2019, compared with seven the previous month and 10 in April 2018. The new listings were seven capital pool companies, one mining company, one real estate company and one technology company. Total financings raised in April 2019 increased 31% compared to the previous month, but were down 27% compared to April 2018. There were 133 financings in April 2019, compared with 102 in the previous month and 109 in April 2018.
TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for April 2019 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
April 2019
|
March 2019
|
April 2018
|
Issuers Listed
|
1,555
|
1,557
|
1,513
|
New Issuers Listed
|
3
|
10
|
4
|
IPOs
|
0
|
9
|
4
|
Graduates from TSXV
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
Issues Listed
|
2,196
|
2,202
|
2,165
|
IPO Financings Raised
|
$0
|
$313,000,000
|
$686,082,750
|
Secondary Financings Raised
|
$1,437,217,936
|
$3,000,585,298
|
$1,284,438,591
|
Supplemental Financings Raised
|
$692,501,529
|
$416,250,000
|
$667,046,000
|
Total Financings Raised
|
$2,129,719,465
|
$3,729,835,298
|
$2,637,567,341
|
Total Number of Financings
|
33
|
45
|
30
|
Market Cap Listed Issues
|
$3,075,709,072,762
|
$2,976,424,426,455
|
$2,879,874,997,568
Year-to-date Statistics
|
2019
|
2018
|
% change
|
New Issuers Listed
|
55
|
42
|
+31.0
|
IPOs
|
48
|
38
|
+26.3
|
Graduates from TSXV
|
6
|
1
|
+500.0
|
IPO Financings Raised
|
$554,179,260
|
$1,063,830,313
|
-47.9
|
Secondary Financings Raised
|
$5,888,763,480
|
$5,415,546,553
|
+8.7
|
Supplemental Financings Raised
|
$1,909,752,329
|
$3,707,244,420
|
-48.5
|
Total Financings Raised
|
$8,352,695,069
|
$10,186,621,286
|
-18.0
|
Total Number of Financings
|
162
|
173
|
-6.4
|
Market Cap Listed Issues
|
$3,075,709,072,762
|
$2,879,874,997,568
|
+6.8
TSX Venture Exchange**
|
April 2019
|
March 2019
|
April 2018
|
Issuers Listed
|
1,951
|
1,950
|
1,977
|
New Issuers Listed
|
10
|
7
|
10
|
IPOs
|
9
|
7
|
8
|
Graduates to TSX
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
Issues Listed
|
2,034
|
2,037
|
2,058
|
IPO Financings Raised
|
$11,031,206
|
$13,771,950
|
$2,752,500
|
Secondary Financings Raised (1)
|
$119,083,744
|
$116,754,164
|
$156,391,085
|
Supplemental Financings Raised
|
$309,357,280
|
$204,084,514
|
$442,456,290
|
Total Financings Raised
|
$439,472,230
|
$334,610,628
|
$601,599,875
|
Total Number of Financings
|
133
|
102
|
109
|
Market Cap Listed Issues*
|
$50,693,125,592
|
$53,545,230,874
|
$53,698,652,688
Year-to-date Statistics
|
2019
|
2018
|
% Change
|
New Issuers Listed
|
27
|
40
|
-32.5
|
IPOs
|
25
|
30
|
-16.7
|
Graduates to TSX
|
6
|
1
|
+500.0
|
IPO Financings Raised
|
$28,304,556
|
$14,948,520
|
+89.3
|
Secondary Financings Raised (1)
|
$266,068,768
|
$964,498,602
|
-72.4
|
Supplemental Financings Raised
|
$961,382,758
|
$1,973,980,994
|
-51.3
|
Total Financings Raised
|
$1,255,756,082
|
$2,953,428,116
|
-57.5
|
Total Number of Financings
|
434
|
605
|
-28.3
|
Market Cap Listed Issues*
|
$50,693,125,592
|
$53,698,652,688
|
-5.6
|
* Effective July 2018, the calculation of Market Capitalization for securities listed on TSX Venture Exchange will include escrow shares. Please note that comparative periods as displayed have also been recalculated.
|
** Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)
|
(1) Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis
|
TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during April 2019:
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Issuer Name
|
Company Symbol
|
NGT
|
Patriot One Technologies Inc.
|
PAT
|
Pure Multi-Family REIT LP
|
RUF.UN
TSX Venture Exchange
|
Issuer Name
|
Company Symbol
|
BARI
|
Bold Capital Enterprises Ltd.
|
BOLD.P
|
First Light Capital Corp.
|
XYZ.P
|
Greenstone Capital Corp.
|
GSGS.P
|
Hanstone Capital Corp.
|
HANS.P
|
Kepler Acquisition Corp.
|
KEP.P
|
Nexpoint Hospitality Trust
|
NHT.U
|
Pinehurst Capital I Inc.
|
PHT.P
|
Pinehurst Capital II Inc.
|
PINH.P
|
Trustbix Inc.
|
TBIX
About TMX Group (TSX:X)
TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.
