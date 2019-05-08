Menü Artikel
TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics - April 2019

15:00 Uhr  |  CNW

Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange

TORONTO, May 8, 2019 -  TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for April 2019.

TSX welcomed three new issuers in April 2019, compared with 10 in the previous month and four in April 2018. The new listings were one technology company, one mining company and one real estate company. Total financings raised in April 2019 decreased 43% from the previous month, and were down 19% compared to April 2018. The total number of financings in April 2019 was 33, compared with 45 the previous month and 30 in April 2018.

For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440 

TSXV welcomed 10 new issuers in April 2019, compared with seven the previous month and 10 in April 2018. The new listings were seven capital pool companies, one mining company, one real estate company and one technology company. Total financings raised in April 2019 increased 31% compared to the previous month, but were down 27% compared to April 2018. There were 133 financings in April 2019, compared with 102 in the previous month and 109 in April 2018.

TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for April 2019 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.

Toronto Stock Exchange

April 2019

March 2019

April 2018

Issuers Listed

1,555

1,557

1,513

New Issuers Listed

3

10

4

IPOs

0

9

4

Graduates from TSXV

2

1

0

Issues Listed                                                  

2,196

2,202

2,165

IPO Financings Raised                                  

$0

$313,000,000

$686,082,750

Secondary Financings Raised

$1,437,217,936

$3,000,585,298

$1,284,438,591

Supplemental Financings Raised

$692,501,529

$416,250,000

$667,046,000

Total Financings Raised

$2,129,719,465

$3,729,835,298

$2,637,567,341

Total Number of Financings                        

33

45

30

Market Cap Listed Issues                            

$3,075,709,072,762

$2,976,424,426,455

$2,879,874,997,568

 

Year-to-date Statistics

2019

2018

% change

New Issuers Listed                                        

55

42

+31.0

IPOs

48

38

+26.3

Graduates from TSXV

6

1

+500.0

IPO Financings Raised                                  

$554,179,260

$1,063,830,313

-47.9

Secondary Financings Raised

$5,888,763,480

$5,415,546,553

+8.7

Supplemental Financings Raised

$1,909,752,329

$3,707,244,420

-48.5

Total Financings Raised

$8,352,695,069

$10,186,621,286

-18.0

Total Number of Financings

162

173

-6.4

Market Cap Listed Issues

$3,075,709,072,762

$2,879,874,997,568

+6.8

 

TSX Venture Exchange**

April 2019

March 2019

April 2018

Issuers Listed                                                 

1,951

1,950

1,977

New Issuers Listed

10

7

10

IPOs                                           

9

7

8

Graduates to TSX                     

2

1

0

Issues Listed

2,034

2,037

2,058

IPO Financings Raised                                  

$11,031,206

$13,771,950

$2,752,500

Secondary Financings Raised (1)

$119,083,744

$116,754,164

$156,391,085

Supplemental Financings Raised

$309,357,280

$204,084,514

$442,456,290

Total Financings Raised

$439,472,230

$334,610,628

$601,599,875

Total Number of Financings                        

133

102

109

Market Cap Listed Issues*

$50,693,125,592

$53,545,230,874

$53,698,652,688

 

Year-to-date Statistics

2019

2018

% Change

New Issuers Listed                      

27

40

-32.5

IPOs

25

30

-16.7

Graduates to TSX

6

1

+500.0

IPO Financings Raised                                  

$28,304,556

$14,948,520

+89.3

Secondary Financings Raised (1)

$266,068,768

$964,498,602

-72.4

Supplemental Financings Raised

$961,382,758

$1,973,980,994

-51.3

Total Financings Raised

$1,255,756,082

$2,953,428,116

-57.5

Total Number of Financings                        

434

605

-28.3

Market Cap Listed Issues*

$50,693,125,592

$53,698,652,688

-5.6

 

* Effective July 2018, the calculation of Market Capitalization for securities listed on TSX Venture Exchange will include escrow shares. Please note that comparative periods as displayed have also been recalculated.

** Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)

(1) Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a  treasury and secondary basis  


TMX Group does not guarantee either the completeness or the accuracy of this information. The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely upon the information contained in this media release for any trading, business, or financial purposes.  By using this media release, you expressly agree to the condition that TMX Group assumes no liability or responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this media release.

 

TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during April 2019:

Toronto Stock Exchange

Issuer Name

Company Symbol

Newmont Goldcorp Corp.

NGT

Patriot One Technologies Inc.

PAT

Pure Multi-Family REIT LP

RUF.UN

 

TSX Venture Exchange

Issuer Name

Company Symbol

Barrian Mining Corp.

BARI

Bold Capital Enterprises Ltd.

BOLD.P

First Light Capital Corp.

XYZ.P

Greenstone Capital Corp.

GSGS.P

Hanstone Capital Corp.

HANS.P

Kepler Acquisition Corp.

KEP.P

Nexpoint Hospitality Trust

NHT.U

Pinehurst Capital I Inc.

PHT.P

Pinehurst Capital II Inc.

PINH.P

Trustbix Inc.

TBIX

 

About TMX Group (TSX:X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.

SOURCE TMX Group Limited



Contact
Catherine Kee, Manager, Corporate Communications, TMX Group, 416-814-8834, catherine.kee@tmx.com
