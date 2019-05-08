TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics - April 2019

Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange

TORONTO, May 8, 2019 - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for April 2019.

TSX welcomed three new issuers in April 2019, compared with 10 in the previous month and four in April 2018. The new listings were one technology company, one mining company and one real estate company. Total financings raised in April 2019 decreased 43% from the previous month, and were down 19% compared to April 2018. The total number of financings in April 2019 was 33, compared with 45 the previous month and 30 in April 2018.

For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440

TSXV welcomed 10 new issuers in April 2019, compared with seven the previous month and 10 in April 2018. The new listings were seven capital pool companies, one mining company, one real estate company and one technology company. Total financings raised in April 2019 increased 31% compared to the previous month, but were down 27% compared to April 2018. There were 133 financings in April 2019, compared with 102 in the previous month and 109 in April 2018.

TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for April 2019 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.

Toronto Stock Exchange



April 2019 March 2019 April 2018 Issuers Listed 1,555 1,557 1,513 New Issuers Listed 3 10 4 IPOs 0 9 4 Graduates from TSXV 2 1 0 Issues Listed 2,196 2,202 2,165 IPO Financings Raised $0 $313,000,000 $686,082,750 Secondary Financings Raised $1,437,217,936 $3,000,585,298 $1,284,438,591 Supplemental Financings Raised $692,501,529 $416,250,000 $667,046,000 Total Financings Raised $2,129,719,465 $3,729,835,298 $2,637,567,341 Total Number of Financings 33 45 30 Market Cap Listed Issues $3,075,709,072,762 $2,976,424,426,455 $2,879,874,997,568

Year-to-date Statistics



2019 2018 % change New Issuers Listed 55 42 +31.0 IPOs 48 38 +26.3 Graduates from TSXV 6 1 +500.0 IPO Financings Raised $554,179,260 $1,063,830,313 -47.9 Secondary Financings Raised $5,888,763,480 $5,415,546,553 +8.7 Supplemental Financings Raised $1,909,752,329 $3,707,244,420 -48.5 Total Financings Raised $8,352,695,069 $10,186,621,286 -18.0 Total Number of Financings 162 173 -6.4 Market Cap Listed Issues $3,075,709,072,762 $2,879,874,997,568 +6.8

TSX Venture Exchange**



April 2019 March 2019 April 2018 Issuers Listed 1,951 1,950 1,977 New Issuers Listed 10 7 10 IPOs 9 7 8 Graduates to TSX 2 1 0 Issues Listed 2,034 2,037 2,058 IPO Financings Raised $11,031,206 $13,771,950 $2,752,500 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $119,083,744 $116,754,164 $156,391,085 Supplemental Financings Raised $309,357,280 $204,084,514 $442,456,290 Total Financings Raised $439,472,230 $334,610,628 $601,599,875 Total Number of Financings 133 102 109 Market Cap Listed Issues* $50,693,125,592 $53,545,230,874 $53,698,652,688

Year-to-date Statistics



2019 2018 % Change New Issuers Listed 27 40 -32.5 IPOs 25 30 -16.7 Graduates to TSX 6 1 +500.0 IPO Financings Raised $28,304,556 $14,948,520 +89.3 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $266,068,768 $964,498,602 -72.4 Supplemental Financings Raised $961,382,758 $1,973,980,994 -51.3 Total Financings Raised $1,255,756,082 $2,953,428,116 -57.5 Total Number of Financings 434 605 -28.3 Market Cap Listed Issues* $50,693,125,592 $53,698,652,688 -5.6

* Effective July 2018, the calculation of Market Capitalization for securities listed on TSX Venture Exchange will include escrow shares. Please note that comparative periods as displayed have also been recalculated. ** Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)

(1) Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis



TMX Group does not guarantee either the completeness or the accuracy of this information. The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely upon the information contained in this media release for any trading, business, or financial purposes. By using this media release, you expressly agree to the condition that TMX Group assumes no liability or responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this media release.

TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during April 2019:

Toronto Stock Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol Newmont Goldcorp Corp. NGT Patriot One Technologies Inc. PAT Pure Multi-Family REIT LP RUF.UN

TSX Venture Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol Barrian Mining Corp. BARI Bold Capital Enterprises Ltd. BOLD.P First Light Capital Corp. XYZ.P Greenstone Capital Corp. GSGS.P Hanstone Capital Corp. HANS.P Kepler Acquisition Corp. KEP.P Nexpoint Hospitality Trust NHT.U Pinehurst Capital I Inc. PHT.P Pinehurst Capital II Inc. PINH.P Trustbix Inc. TBIX

