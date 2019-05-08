U.S. Gold Corp. CEO Ed Karr and Newest Board Member the Honorable Ryan Zinke to Present 'Making American Mining Great Again'

Live Investor Summit to be hosted by Mining Stock Education Webinar on May 14, 2019, at 3pm EST



ELKO, May 8, 2019 - U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ: USAU) today announced that it will present a business update in a Mining Stock Education Live Investor Summit titled 'Making American Mining Great Again', as the Company continues to advance its Copper King and Keystone assets.

In an interview with Mining Stock Education, U.S. Gold Corp. President and CEO Edward Karr and the Honorable Ryan K. Zinke will discuss these projects and provide an update on the Company's 2019 plans and expected catalysts. Mr. Zinke, former congressman and 52nd US Secretary of the Interior for the Trump Administration, has recently been appointed to the Company's Board of Directors. He is also a geologist from Montana with in-depth mining industry regulatory contacts and experience.

Mr. Zinke attended the University of Oregon where he was awarded All-PAC 10 honors, the Sahlstrom Award and the prestigious Emerald Cup Award for academic, leadership and athletic achievement. He holds an MBA in Finance, an MS in Global Leadership, and a BS in Geology. He also attended US Navy Officers Candidate School and completed Navy SEAL Training in 1985 and was assigned to SEAL Team ONE. In 2016, Congressman Zinke was nominated by President Donald J. Trump and later confirmed by the US Senate to serve as the 52nd US Secretary of the Interior.

Investors will have an opportunity to participate in an interactive question and answer session following the U.S. Gold Corp. presentation. To register for the Live Investor Summit, please visit: https://register.gotoLive Investor Summit .com/register/4677153538401991181?source=And

Event: Making American Mining Great Again

Date: May 14, 2019

Time: 3pm EST / 12pm PST

About U.S. Gold Corp.

U.S. Gold Corp. is a publicly traded U.S.-focused gold exploration company. U.S. Gold Corp. has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates. Keystone is an exploration property on the Cortez Trend in Nevada. For more information about U.S. Gold Corp., please visit www.usgoldcorp.gold.

Safe Harbor

Forward-looking statements in this press release and all other statements that are not historical facts are made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve factors, risks, and uncertainties that may cause actual results in future periods to differ materially from such statements. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, risks arising from: changes in the price of gold and mining industry cost inputs, environmental and regulatory risks, risks faced by junior companies generally engaged in exploration activities, and other factors described in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be reviewed at www.sec.gov. We make no representation or warranty that the information contained herein is complete and accurate, and we have no duty to correct or update any information contained herein.

