Tamino Minerals Inc. Issues Exciting News Regarding Future Plans and Shareholder Update

MONTREAL, May 08, 2019 - Tamino Minerals Inc. ("Tamino" or the "Company") (OTC Markets: TINO) May 8, 2019, Mr. Pedro Villagran-Garcia, President & CEO, announces that Tamino continues to be hard at work, globally. We have had a fast start to 2019 with excellent results in the first two quarters. Strategizing collectively with our elite team of professionals we have begun sourcing new acquisitions, and financing primarily focusing on our initial objective of becoming current on OTC Markets.



We are pleased to report that our executive management, with its key leadership team, is continuing to produce results. Our outlook for 2019 is composed with greatness. So far this year, we have kept our promise to keep our share structure intact by negotiating with several high net worth investors to provide us with non-dilutive financing. The second objective for Tamino in 2019 is to target high quality institutional shareholders that generate broader awareness and coverage that will be beneficial in constructing our vertically integrated business model.

We have been repeatedly setting our expectations during this year, Tamino expects our shareholders will see significant increases in value as our growth becomes reality.

Alongside our plans we would like to emphasize the fundamental aspect over the next five years as gold’s projected value is expected to increase.

For years gold has always been a valuable and a stable investment to achieve diversification and tackle risk management effectively. JP Morgan is projecting a steady increase in gold’s value in 2019 as the Fed has continually increased its interest rates.

This significant opportunity to invest in this sector is truly exciting as prices are projected to surge past $1,425 an ounce of gold over the next 12 Months. As gold prices begin to trend upwards, investors will begin to flock to the haven of physical gold and mining companies producing the ever-sought-after mineral. We expect to see a spectacular Pin Action take place within the industry.

Tamino Minerals Inc. is exploring for high-grade gold deposits within a prolific gold producing geologic state, Sonora and has begun exploration of a couple in the Kenora Mining District in the Province of Ontario.

