Uptick Newswire Hosts Continental Gold Inc. on The Stock Day Podcast to Discuss Upcoming Commercial Production

Jolly began the interview by asking Sussman about the Company’s recently closed financing package. Sussman explained that the Company represents one of the most advanced development stage gold projects in the world and is close to moving towards production. He also shared that given the Company’s high-quality deposit in Colombia, they have been able to attract high level finance partners.

Jolly then asked when the Company will reach full production. Sussman explained that construction for their current project, Buriticá, is going exceptionally well and the Company expects to begin full scale commercial production in 2020. Once the Company is able to pour first gold in the first half of 2020, it will take approximately six months thereafter to reach commercial production status.

Jolly then asked about the Company’s recent 43-101 report. Sussman explained that the 43-101 report encompassed approximately 350,000 meters of drilling, as well as 10,000 meters of underground sampling. “We’re at a very large size (total ounces defined in resources) in terms of projects being measured globally,” explained Sussman. He also added that not only does the Company have a very large gold deposit, but it is also extremely high-grade, which is an exceedingly rare and valuable combination.

Jolly followed by asking about the Company’s 2019 drilling program. Sussman shared that the Company will be making preparations for production in 2020, however will continue to grow their mineral resource ounces by aggressive drilling. “It is in our shareholder’s best interest to remain a growth story for many years to come,” stated Sussman.

Sussman then explained that now is one of the best times to invest in the gold industry given the current historically low valuations of both the gold price versus the S&P and the gold equities versus the price of gold. He also explained that there are numerous other qualities of the gold industry that further enhance the investment potential in this space. Sussman shared that companies that enter the production phase typically see a substantial increase in value, which is a part of the cycle that the Company is on the verge of entering.

About Continental Gold

Continental Gold is the leading large-scale gold mining company in Colombia and is presently developing it's 100% owned Buriticá project in Antioquia. Buriticá is one of the largest and highest-grade gold projects in the world and is being advanced utilizing best practices for mine construction, environmental care and community inclusion. Led by an international management team with a successful record of discovering, financing and developing large high-grade gold deposits in Latin America , the Buriticá project is on schedule with first gold pour anticipated during the first half of 2020. Additional details on Continental Gold's suite of gold exploration properties are also available at www.continentalgold.com.

