Production Commences at Woodlawn

Major milestone achieved with the commencement of ore processing at the Woodlawn Zinc-Copper Mine

Operations now expected to progressively ramp-up to an estimated throughput capacity of 1.5Mtpa

Hydraulic mining is operating at full production rate

Underground development advance has exceeded plan for the third consecutive month - 1.4 km of development completed to date

SYDNEY, May 08, 2019 - Heron Resources Ltd. (“Heron” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce it has successfully commenced processing activities at its 100% owned Woodlawn Zinc-Copper Mine. Reclaimed tailing from hydraulic mining operations are now being processed in the new flotation treatment facility. This is a significant milestone in the development of the project, marking the start of full production activities.

Attention has now turned to the ramp-up program with a focus on increasing throughput to nameplate capacity, achieving design recoveries and meeting product quality specifications for the three base metal concentrates which will be produced at Woodlawn. In addition, preparation for the first processing campaign of high-grade underground ore is well advanced and will proceed following the current ramp-up program. Underground mining continues to perform well, with production in the last three months exceeding plans, and development ore from the G2 Lens stockpiled at the crushing circuit in readiness for processing.

Based on the current Ore Reserves mine plan, the project is expected to produce three concentrates at an average annualised gross production rate at steady-state of 40,000t zinc, 10,000t copper, 12,000t lead, 900,000 ounces silver and 4,000 ounces gold over an initial mine life of 9.3 years. Significant potential for mine life extensions exists through the conversion of high grade underground resources and further exploration success.

Commenting on the commencement of processing operations, Heron’s Managing Director and CEO, Wayne Taylor said, “We are excited to have now achieved this significant milestone in the transition from explorer to producer with the processing of the first reclaimed tailing through the Woodlawn plant. Commencing operations is timely, and we look forward to taking advantage of continuing favourable conditions in base metals markets as we ramp-up our operations.”

Heron will provide further updates associated with the process plant ramp-up, production activities and other material developments as they occur.

About Heron Resources Limited (ASX: HRR)

Heron Resources Ltd. is engaged in the exploration and development of base and precious metal deposits in Australia. Heron’s primary focus is on its 100% owned, high grade Woodlawn Zinc-Copper Project located 250km southwest of Sydney, New South Wales, Australia – one of the few new zinc projects that is fully-funded to production. With production now commenced, the Company is on track to participate in the pricing environment supported by a strong zinc physical market. In addition, the Company has a number of significant high quality, base and precious metal tenements regional to the Woodlawn Project.

To learn more, please visit: www.heronresources.com.au or contact:

Mr. Wayne Taylor

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer

Tel: +61 2 9119 8111

Email: heron@heronresources.com.au