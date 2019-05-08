Canada Carbon Responds to Michelle Lalonde of the Montreal Gazette

VANCOUVER, May 08, 2019 - Canada Carbon (the “Company”) (CCB:TSX-V) (BRUZF:OTC) (U7N1:FF) announces that on May 7th, 2019, Michelle Lalonde at The Gazette published an article entitled "Grenville-sur-la-Rouge Fundraising to Fight Lawsuits from Vancouver Mining Company." Not having the opportunity to present Canada Carbon's perspective prior to publication, we would like to respond to some of the statements made there.



First, this article reports that Mayor Arnold "will fight it till the end (...) because the health of our citizens is our responsibility". There is no evidence that the Canada Carbon Project poses any danger to residents or to water resources. On the contrary, all the hydrogeological studies that have been carried out to date show that the activities will have no impact on water resources. The mineral deposit is incapable of generating acid mine drainage, and cannot leach toxins or heavy metals. The debate is not about health but rather about the municipality's right to block a project that, at the time of its filing, was in compliance with the applicable zoning by-law.

Second, the article notes that the project "will bring noise, dust, and additional traffic". According to studies to date, residents are not expected to be affected by the activities since acoustic walls will be put in place and the operating hours of many of the activities will be limited. In any case, Canada Carbon is and has always been willing to discuss with municipal officials mitigation measures that will reduce the impacts of its project.

Third, the article quotes Mr. Ugo Lapointe of Mining Watch Canada as saying that the action for damages brought by Canada Carbon is a "SLAPP suit". It is worth recalling that Madam Justice Turcotte rendered a judgment on this issue on November 9th, 2018 and concluded that Canada Carbon's action in damages did not have any of the characteristics of a SLAPP action. This judgment has been appealed by the municipality and the Court of Appeal will consider the issue on May 17th, 2019.

CANADA CARBON INC.



“R. Bruce Duncan”

CEO and Director

Contact Information

E-mail inquiries: info@canadacarbon.com

P: (604) 685-6375

F: (604) 909-1163

“Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.”

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management’s current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these forward looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR in Canada (available at www.sedar.com).



