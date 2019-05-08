Black Tusk Management Team Complete Cluster Property Reconnaissance

VANCOUVER, May 08, 2019 - Black Tusk Resources Inc. (“Black Tusk” or the “Company) (C: TUSK) is pleased to announce that it has completed an initial reconnaissance and area overview of its Cluster property located in the West Abitibi region of Quebec. The site was visited by Richard Penn CEO, Roman Rubin CFO, and Perry Grunenberg, director and exploration geologist for Black Tusk



The property was found to be easily accessed by all-year highway, 40 minutes north from La Sarre, the closest town that contains support for work crews. Several proposed drill sites were located on the property, and were found to be readily accessible once a permit has been obtained for the 2019 exploration program.

The Black Tusk team also visited the Casa Berardi Mine located 26 kilometers further up the road, north from Cluster. The mine is currently operated by Hecla Mining as a combination of underground and open pit extraction. In general, the team was impressed by the proximity of this operation to the Cluster project, as well as by the number of other gold mining operations that were noted while travelling through the Abitibi area. The mineral wealth of this region, as represented by past and current producers, is impressive.

Black Tusk has submitted an application to permit 15 drill pad locations on the Cluster Project. The authorized permit for this drilling program is expected to be received in early June, 2019.

About Black Tusk Resources Inc.

Black Tusk is engaged in exploration of its mineral properties located in Quebec and British Columbia, Canada. The company currently has an option to acquire a 100-per-cent undivided interest in the Goldsmith property situated in the Kootenays, approximately 65 kilometres north of the city of Kaslo, BC, and has purchased 100% ownership of the Cluster property located 35 kilometres north of La Sarre, in the prolific Abitibi region of Quebec.

