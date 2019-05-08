Nevada Clean Magnesium Amends Stock Option Grant

VANCOUVER, May 8, 2019 - Nevada Clean Magnesium Inc. . (TSX-V:NVM; Frankfurt-M1V; OTCQB:MLYFF) (the "Company") announces that, pursuant to Nevada Clean's Stock Option Plan and TSX Venture Exchange Policy 4.4, the Company has amended 400,000 incentive stock options previously granted to Directors, Officers, and Consultants of the Company. The amendment is to extend the expiry date of the options from May 9, 2019, to May 8, 2024. Each incentive stock option is exercisable to acquire one common share of Nevada Clean at $0.05 per share. The Company confirms that shareholder approval is not required for this amendment.

The amendment is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

Forward-Looking Statement

Statements in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this news release include that we can become a major U.S. producer and distributor of primary, high grade, low cost magnesium metal; that we will be able to close on our agreements with BBT; and that we can develop a clean, commercially viable, cost-effective process for the production of magnesium from dolomite, and the opportunity to commercialize and start sales. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, including that the TSXV may not approve the agreement, the Company's dolomite resource may not be mined because of technical, regulatory, financing or other obstacles, the market price for magnesium may make our resources uneconomic, the Process may not be able to be commercially developed, none of our processes may result in cost-effective magnesium production, we may not be able to protect our intellectual property and keep out competition, we may not be able hire and retain skilled employees, no market for our process may develop from other resource owners, and other general risks associated with being a mineral exploration and development company. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

