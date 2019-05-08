Wesdome Announces 2019 First Quarter Financial Results
TORONTO, May 08, 2019 - Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX: WDO) (“Wesdome” or the “Company”) today announces first quarter (“Q1 2019”) financial results. All figures are stated in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.
“Mr. Duncan Middlemiss, President and CEO commented, “In Q1 2019, the Eagle River underground mine delivered a head grade of 18.5 grams per tonne, versus guidance of 15.5 – 16.5 grams per tonne, primarily due to higher grades than anticipated within the 303 lens. As a result, both cash and all-in sustaining costs per ounce were at the lower end of guidance ranges. A number of other accomplishments were completed in Q1 including increased mine development rates, a build of up a surface stockpile for both Eagle and Mishi ore for next quarter’s production, and the early completion of mill improvements originally scheduled for Q2. Free cash flow for the quarter was neutral, which was within expectations. We expect to return to positive free cash flow generation in the second half of the year when production increases and underground development rates decrease slightly. The Eagle River operation continues to fund the company’s major exploration and development programs at both Eagle River and Kiena mines.”
Key operating and financial highlights of the Q1 2019 results include:
- Gold production of 19,010 ounces from the Eagle River Complex, a 6% increase over the same period in the previous year (Q1 2018: 17,948 ounces):
- Eagle River Underground 30,941 tonnes at a head grade of 18.5 grams per tonne (“g/t Au”) for 17,955 ounces produced, 9% increase over the previous year (Q1 2018: 16,398 ounces).
- Mishi Open Pit 18,470 tonnes at a head grade of 2.2 g/t Au for 1,055 ounces produced (Q1 2018: 1,550 ounces).
- Revenue of $32.5 million, a 24% increase over the previous year (Q1 2018: $26.2 million).
- Ounces sold 18,760 at an average sales price of $1,733/oz (Q1 2018: 15,430 ounces at an average price of $1,698/oz).
- Cash costs1 of $866/oz or US$651/oz, a 13% decrease over the same period in 2018 (Q1 2018: $999/oz or US$790/oz).
- All-in sustaining costs (“AISC”) 1 of $1,311/oz or US$986/oz, a 2% decrease over the same period in 2018 (Q1 2018: $1,342/oz or US$1,061/oz).
- Earned mine profit1 of $16.3 million, a 51% increase over Q1 2018 (Q1 2018 - $10.8 million).
- Operating cash flow of $12.6 million or $0.09 per share1 as compared to $12.4 million or $0.09 per share for the same period in 2018.
- Invested $6.6 million in exploration expenditures at Eagle River and Kiena Complexes during the quarter (Q1 2018 - $5.0 million)
- Free cash outflow of $0.4 million or nil, on a per share1 basis (Q1 2018: free cash flow of $3.2 million or $0.02 per share).
- Net income of $8.1 million or $0.06 per share (Q1 2018: $2.9 million or $0.02 per share). Net income (adjusted) 1 was $5.7 million or $0.04 per share (Q1 2018: $2.9 million or $0.02 per share).
- Cash position of $27.8 million.
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.
Summarized Operating and Financial Data
(Unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share and per unit amounts and otherwise indicated)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31
|2019
|2018
|Operating data
|Milling (tonnes)
|Eagle River
|30,941
|44,480
|Mishi
|18,470
|32,846
|Throughput 2
|49,411
|77,326
|Head grades (g/t)
|Eagle River
|18.5
|12.0
|Mishi
|2.2
|1.8
|Recovery (%)
|Eagle River
|97.6
|95.4
|Mishi
|80.6
|81.6
|Production (ounces)
|Eagle River
|17,955
|16,398
|Mishi
|1,055
|1,550
|Total gold produced 2
|19,010
|17,948
|Total gold sales (ounces)
|18,760
|15,430
|Eagle River Complex (per ounce of gold sold) 1
|Average realized price
|$
|1,733
|$
|1,698
|Cash costs
|866
|999
|Cash margin
|$
|867
|$
|699
|All-in Sustaining Costs 1
|$
|1,311
|$
|1,342
|Average 1 USD → CAD exchange rate
|1.3295
|1.2647
|Cash costs per ounce of gold sold (US$) 1
|$
|651
|$
|790
|All-in Sustaining Costs (US$) 1
|$
|986
|$
|1,061
|Financial Data
|Mine profit 1
|$
|16,259
|$
|10,774
|Net income
|$
|8,092
|$
|2,859
|Net income adjusted 1
|$
|5,723
|$
|2,859
|Operating cash flow
|$
|12,581
|$
|12,423
|Free cash flow (outflow) 1
|$
|(429
|)
|$
|3,216
|Per share data
|Net income
|$
|0.06
|$
|0.02
|Adjusted net earnings 1
|$
|0.04
|$
|0.02
|Operating cash flow
|$
|0.09
|$
|0.09
|Free cash flow (outflow) 1
|$
|-
|$
|0.02
Notes
- Totals for tonnage and gold ounces information may not add due to rounding.
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(Unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)
|As of
March 31,
2019
|As of
December 31,
2018
|Assets
|Current
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|27,847
|$
|27,378
|Receivables and prepaids
|1,351
|548
|Sales tax receivable
|4,058
|2,342
|Inventories
|11,977
|8,302
|Total current assets
|45,233
|38,570
|Mining properties, plant and equipment
|93,545
|89,643
|Exploration properties
|86,962
|81,424
|Total assets
|$
|225,740
|$
|209,637
|Liabilities
|Current
|Payables and accruals
|$
|22,175
|$
|22,526
|Income and mining tax payable
|1,149
|180
|Current portion of lease liabilities
|5,153
|4,552
|Total current liabilities
|28,477
|27,258
|Lease liabilities
|5,718
|5,248
|Deferred income and mining tax liabilities
|11,375
|8,259
|Decommissioning provisions
|11,868
|11,663
|Total liabilities
|57,438
|52,428
|Equity
|Equity attributable to owners of the Company
|Capital stock
|169,475
|166,387
|Contributed surplus
|5,631
|5,777
|Deficit
|(6,804
|)
|(14,955
|)
|Total equity attributable to owners of the Company
|168,302
|157,209
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|225,740
|$
|209,637
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income
(Unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars except for per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31
|2019
|2018
|Revenues
|$
|32,535
|$
|26,217
|Cost of sales
|20,185
|18,764
|Gross profit
|12,350
|7,453
|Other expenses
|Corporate and general
|2,008
|1,077
|Share-based payments
|1,099
|867
|Kiena care and maintenance
|-
|456
|Write-off of mining equipment
|-
|281
|3,107
|2,681
|Operating income
|9,243
|4,772
|Quebec exploration credits refund
|2,867
|-
|Interest on long-term debt
|(112
|)
|(51
|)
|Accretion of decommissioning provisions
|(115
|)
|(104
|)
|Interest and other
|294
|44
|Income before mining and income tax
|12,177
|4,661
|Income and mining tax expense
|Current
|968
|481
|Deferred
|3,117
|1,321
|4,085
|1,802
|Net income and total comprehensive income
|$
|8,092
|$
|2,859
|Net earnings per share
|Basic
|$
|0.06
|$
|0.02
|Diluted
|$
|0.06
|$
|0.02
|Weighted average number of common shares (000s)
|Basic
|135,788
|134,132
|Diluted
|139,550
|135,148
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity
(Unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)
|Capital
|Contributed
|Total
|Stock
|Surplus
|Deficit
|Equity
|Balance,December 31,2017
|$
|164,161
|$
|3,967
|$
|(29,905
|)
|$
|138,223
|Net income for the period ended
|March 31, 2018
|-
|-
|2,859
|2,859
|Exercise of options
|220
|-
|-
|220
|Value attributed to options exercised
|128
|(128
|)
|-
|-
|Value attributed to options expired
|-
|(33
|)
|33
|-
|Share based payments
|-
|867
|-
|867
|Balance, March 31, 2018
|$
|164,509
|$
|4,673
|$
|(27,013
|)
|$
|142,169
|Balance,December 31,2018
|$
|166,387
|$
|5,777
|$
|(14,955
|)
|$
|157,209
|Net income for the period ended
|March 31, 2019
|-
|-
|8,092
|8,092
|Exercise of options
|1,902
|-
|-
|1,902
|Value attributed to options exercised
|933
|(933
|)
|-
|-
|Value attributed to options expired
|-
|(59
|)
|59
|-
|Share-based payments
|-
|1,099
|-
|1,099
|Value attributed to RSU exercised
|253
|(253
|)
|-
|-
|Balance, March 31, 2019
|$
|169,475
|$
|5,631
|$
|(6,804
|)
|$
|168,302
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31
|2019
|2018
|Operating activities
|Net income
|$
|8,092
|$
|2,859
|Depletion and depreciation
|3,909
|3,321
|Share based payments
|1,099
|867
|Accretion of decommission provisions
|115
|104
|Deferred income and mining tax expense
|3,117
|1,321
|Interest on long-term debt
|112
|51
|Write-off of mining equipment
|-
|281
|16,444
|8,804
|Net changes in non-cash working capital
|(3,863
|)
|3,619
|Net cash from operating activities
|12,581
|12,423
|Financing activities
|Exercise of options
|1,902
|220
|Payments of lease liabilities
|(1,255
|)
|(659
|)
|Interest paid
|(112
|)
|(51
|)
|Net cash from (used in) provided by financing activities
|535
|(490
|)
|Investing activities
|Additions to mining properties
|(6,217
|)
|(3,556
|)
|Additions to exploration properties
|(5,538
|)
|(4,992
|)
|Net changes in non-cash working capital
|(892
|)
|983
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(12,647
|)
|(7,565
|)
|Increase in cash and cash equivalents
|469
|4,368
|Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
|27,378
|22,092
|Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|$
|27,847
|$
|26,460
|Cash and cash equivalents consist of:
|Cash
|$
|17,847
|$
|17,460
|Term deposits
|10,000
|9,000
|$
|27,847
|$
|26,460
ABOUT WESDOME
Wesdome Gold Mines has had over 30 years of continuous gold mining operations in Canada. The Company is 100% Canadian focused with a pipeline of projects in various stages of development. The Company’s strategy is to build Canada’s next intermediate gold producer, producing 200,000+ ounces from two mines in Ontario and Quebec. The Eagle River Complex in Wawa, Ontario is currently producing gold from two mines, the Eagle River Underground Mine and the Mishi Open pit, from a central mill. Wesdome is actively exploring its brownfields asset, the Kiena Complex in Val d’Or, Quebec. The Kiena Complex is a fully permitted former mine with a 930-metre shaft and 2,000 tonne-per-day mill. The Company has further upside at its Moss Lake gold deposit, located 100 kilometres west of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The Company has approximately 136.4 million shares issued and outstanding and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “WDO”.
