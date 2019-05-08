Mosaic to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) has announced it will participate in the BMO 14th Annual Farm to Market Conference and the Bernstein 35th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference.

Joc O’Rourke, Mosaic’s President and Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at the BMO 14th Annual Farm to Market Conference in New York on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at 01:30 p.m. Eastern Time. He will also be presenting at the Bernstein 35th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference in New York on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at 09:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The events will be webcast live, and available on the Company’s website at www.mosaicco.com/investors. An archive will also be available on the Company’s website. Questions can be directed to Mosaic’s Investor Relations Department via e-mail to investor@mosaicco.com.

About The Mosaic Company

The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Mosaic is a single source provider of phosphate and potash fertilizers and feed ingredients for the global agriculture industry. More information on the Company is available at www.mosaicco.com.

