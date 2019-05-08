Kinross announces Annual Shareholder Meeting voting results
TORONTO, May 08, 2019 - Kinross Gold Corp. (TSX: K; NYSE: KGC) has announced the detailed voting results of the election of its Board of Directors, which took place at the Company’s Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held in Toronto on May 8, 2019.
The nominees listed in the Management Information Circular dated March 14, 2019 were elected as directors of Kinross at the meeting (see detailed voting results below). The Company is also pleased to announce the appointment of a new director, Mr. David A. Scott (bio is below).
The appointment brings membership on the Kinross board of directors to eight, following Mr. John E. Oliver’s decision to retire, and Ms. Una M. Power’s decision not to stand for re-election.
Board of directors voting results
|Nominee
|Votes for
|% for
|Votes withheld
|% withheld
|Ian Atkinson
|828,058,281
|98.68
|11,051,696
|1.32
|John A. Brough
|736,711,093
|87.80
|102,398,884
|12.20
|Kerry D. Dyte
|833,484,366
|99.33
|5,625,611
|0.67
|Ave G. Lethbridge
|835,496,142
|99.57
|3,613,835
|0.43
|Catherine McLeod-Seltzer
|781,795,781
|93.17
|57,314,196
|6.83
|Kelly J. Osborne
|833,256,745
|99.30
|5,853,232
|0.70
|J. Paul Rollinson
|833,876,618
|99.38
|5,233,359
|0.62
|David A. Scott
|835,319,636
|99.55
|3,790,341
|0.45
David A. Scott
Mr. Scott retired from the position Vice Chair and Managing Director, Mining Global Investment Banking at CIBC Capital Markets in May 2019. During his 20-year career with CIBC, Mr. Scott held progressively senior positions, and played an active role in the majority of significant M&A and equity financing transactions completed in Canada in the last 20 years. Prior to joining CIBC, Mr. Scott held various leadership positions specializing in mining at RBC Dominion Securities Inc., Richardson Greenshields of Canada Ltd., and Levesque Beaubien Geoffrion Inc. Prior to his investment banking career, Mr. Scott worked as a geologist with the Noranda Group. He has a BASc in Geology from the University of Western Ontario.
Voting results on the other items of business at the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders are as follows:
Appointment of auditors
|Votes for
|% for
|Votes withheld
|% withheld
|922,567,344
|99.49
|4,695,862
|0.51
Amendment of the Restricted Share Plan
|Votes for
|% for
|Votes against
|% against
|795,330,058
|94.77
|43,908,917
|5.23
“Say on Pay” advisory resolution
|Votes for
|% for
|Votes against
|% against
|633,120,686
|75.44
|206,123,991
|24.56
A report on all matters voted on at the meeting has been filed on SEDAR.
About Kinross Gold Corporation
Kinross is a Canadian-based senior gold mining company with mines and projects in the United States, Brazil, Russia, Mauritania, Chile and Ghana. Our focus is on delivering value based on the core principles of operational excellence, balance sheet strength, disciplined growth and responsible mining. Kinross maintains listings on the Toronto Stock Exchange (symbol:K) and the New York Stock Exchange (symbol:KGC).
Media Contact
Louie Diaz
Senior Director, Corporate Communications
phone: 416-369-6469
Louie.Diaz@Kinross.com
Investor Relations Contact
Tom Elliott
Senior Vice-President, Investor Relations and Corporate Development
phone: 416-365-3390
tom.elliott@kinross.com
Source: Kinross Gold Corp.