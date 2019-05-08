Kinross announces Annual Shareholder Meeting voting results

TORONTO, May 08, 2019 - Kinross Gold Corp. (TSX: K; NYSE: KGC) has announced the detailed voting results of the election of its Board of Directors, which took place at the Company’s Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held in Toronto on May 8, 2019.

The nominees listed in the Management Information Circular dated March 14, 2019 were elected as directors of Kinross at the meeting (see detailed voting results below). The Company is also pleased to announce the appointment of a new director, Mr. David A. Scott (bio is below).

The appointment brings membership on the Kinross board of directors to eight, following Mr. John E. Oliver’s decision to retire, and Ms. Una M. Power’s decision not to stand for re-election.

Board of directors voting results

Nominee Votes for % for Votes withheld % withheld Ian Atkinson 828,058,281 98.68 11,051,696 1.32 John A. Brough 736,711,093 87.80 102,398,884 12.20 Kerry D. Dyte 833,484,366 99.33 5,625,611 0.67 Ave G. Lethbridge 835,496,142 99.57 3,613,835 0.43 Catherine McLeod-Seltzer 781,795,781 93.17 57,314,196 6.83 Kelly J. Osborne 833,256,745 99.30 5,853,232 0.70 J. Paul Rollinson 833,876,618 99.38 5,233,359 0.62 David A. Scott 835,319,636 99.55 3,790,341 0.45

David A. Scott

Mr. Scott retired from the position Vice Chair and Managing Director, Mining Global Investment Banking at CIBC Capital Markets in May 2019. During his 20-year career with CIBC, Mr. Scott held progressively senior positions, and played an active role in the majority of significant M&A and equity financing transactions completed in Canada in the last 20 years. Prior to joining CIBC, Mr. Scott held various leadership positions specializing in mining at RBC Dominion Securities Inc., Richardson Greenshields of Canada Ltd., and Levesque Beaubien Geoffrion Inc. Prior to his investment banking career, Mr. Scott worked as a geologist with the Noranda Group. He has a BASc in Geology from the University of Western Ontario.

Voting results on the other items of business at the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders are as follows:

Appointment of auditors

Votes for % for Votes withheld % withheld 922,567,344 99.49 4,695,862 0.51

Amendment of the Restricted Share Plan

Votes for % for Votes against % against 795,330,058 94.77 43,908,917 5.23

“Say on Pay” advisory resolution

Votes for % for Votes against % against 633,120,686 75.44 206,123,991 24.56

A report on all matters voted on at the meeting has been filed on SEDAR.

About Kinross Gold Corporation



Kinross is a Canadian-based senior gold mining company with mines and projects in the United States, Brazil, Russia, Mauritania, Chile and Ghana. Our focus is on delivering value based on the core principles of operational excellence, balance sheet strength, disciplined growth and responsible mining. Kinross maintains listings on the Toronto Stock Exchange (symbol:K) and the New York Stock Exchange (symbol:KGC).

Source: Kinross Gold Corp.