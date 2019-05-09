Alt Resources Ltd: Growing the Mt Ida Gold Resource

Canberra, Australia - Alt Resources Ltd. (ASX:ARS) provides the Company's latest presentation.
Why Invest?
- Large landholding in the prolific Mt Ida gold belt.
- Large and growing Resource base.
- Attractive valuation relative to peers.
- Several significant pricing catalysts in the near term.
- Experienced management team with track record of generating shareholder returns.
An opportunity to share in our exciting future...
To view the full presentation, please visit: http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/839W41XP
About Alt Resources Ltd:
Alt Resources Ltd. (ASX:ARS) is an Australian based mineral exploration company that aims to become a gold producer by exploiting historical and new gold prospects across quality assets and to build value for shareholders. The Company's portfolio of assets includes the newly acquired Bottle Creek gold mine located in the Mt Ida gold belt, the Paupong IRG Au-Cu-Ag mineral system in the Lachlan Orogen NSW.
Alt Resources, having acquired the Bottle Creek Gold Mine and historical and under-explored tenements in the Mt Ida Gold Belt, aims to consolidate the historical resources, mines and new gold targets identified within the region. Potential at Mt Ida exists for a centralised production facility to service multiple mines and to grow the Mt Ida Gold Belt project to be a sustainable and profitable mining operation.
