Alexco Files Technical Report on the Pre-Feasibility Study for Expanded Silver Production at Keno Hill Silver District
VANCOUVER, May 8, 2019 - Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSE American:AXU, TSX:AXR) ("Alexco", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed an independent technical report dated May 8, 2019, entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on Preliminary Feasibility Study of the Keno Hill Silver District Project, Yukon Territory, Canada" (the "Technical Report") pursuant to National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). The Technical Report supports the disclosure made by the Company in its news release dated March 28, 2019 announcing the results of the pre-feasibility study on the Keno Hill Silver District Project.
The Technical Report was compiled by Mining Plus Canada Consulting Ltd. ("Mining Plus") with contributions from a team of Qualified Persons as defined by NI 43-101 as follows:
- Adrian Churcher, P.Eng. of Mining Plus
- Paul Hughes, Ph.D., P.Eng. of Mining Plus
- Zach Allwright, P.Eng. of Mining Plus
- Hassan Ghaffari, P.Eng of Tetra Tech Canada Inc.
- Ting Lu, M.Sc., P.Eng. of Tetra Tech Canada Inc.
- Gilles Arseneau, Ph.D., P.Geo. of SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc.
- Cliff Revering, P.Eng., of SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc.
- David Farrow, Pr.Sci.Nat, P.Geo. of Geostat Consulting Services Inc.
The Technical Report is available on the Company's website at www.alexcoresource.com/ as well as under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
About Alexco
Alexco owns the majority of the historic high-grade Keno Hill Silver District in Canada's Yukon Territory. Alexco also operates a wholly-owned subsidiary business, Alexco Environmental Group, that provides mine-related environmental services, remediation technologies and reclamation and mine closure services to both government and industry clients in North America and elsewhere.
