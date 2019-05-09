Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Alexco Files Technical Report on the Pre-Feasibility Study for Expanded Silver Production at Keno Hill Silver District

03:37 Uhr  |  CNW

VANCOUVER, May 8, 2019 -  Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSE American:AXU, TSX:AXR) ("Alexco", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed an independent technical report dated May 8, 2019, entitled "NI 43-101 Technical  Report on Preliminary Feasibility Study of the Keno Hill Silver District Project, Yukon Territory, Canada" (the "Technical Report") pursuant to National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). The Technical Report supports the disclosure made by the Company in its news release dated March 28, 2019 announcing the results of the pre-feasibility study on the Keno Hill Silver District Project.

The Technical Report was compiled by Mining Plus Canada Consulting Ltd. ("Mining Plus") with contributions from a team of Qualified Persons as defined by NI 43-101 as follows:

  • Adrian Churcher, P.Eng. of Mining Plus
  • Paul Hughes, Ph.D., P.Eng. of Mining Plus
  • Zach Allwright, P.Eng. of Mining Plus
  • Hassan Ghaffari, P.Eng of Tetra Tech Canada Inc.
  • Ting Lu, M.Sc., P.Eng. of Tetra Tech Canada Inc.
  • Gilles Arseneau, Ph.D., P.Geo. of SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc.
  • Cliff Revering, P.Eng., of SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc.
  • David Farrow, Pr.Sci.Nat, P.Geo. of Geostat Consulting Services Inc.

The Technical Report is available on the Company's website at www.alexcoresource.com/ as well as under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Alexco

Alexco owns the majority of the historic high-grade Keno Hill Silver District in Canada's Yukon Territory. Alexco also operates a wholly-owned subsidiary business, Alexco Environmental Group, that provides mine-related environmental services, remediation technologies and reclamation and mine closure services to both government and industry clients in North America and elsewhere.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alexco-files-technical-report-on-the-pre-feasibility-study-for-expanded-silver-production-at-keno-hill-silver-district-300846902.html

SOURCE Alexco Resource Corp.



Contact
Clynton R. Nauman, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Kettina Cordero, Director of Investor Relations, Phone: (778) 945-6577, Email: kcordero@alexcoresource.com, www.alexcoresource.com
Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Alexco Resource Corp.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.alexcoresource.com


Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2019.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap