Delrey Announces Form 211 Clearance from FINRA and DTC Eligibility

Vancouver, May 9, 2019 - Delrey Metals Corp. (CSE: DLRY) (FSE: 1OZ) (OTC: DLRYF) ("Delrey" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its submission of Form 211 to FINRA has been cleared and the Company's shares now qualify for trading in the United States on the OTC Pink Market. Delrey has also secured DTC eligibility by the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") for its shares traded on the OTC Pink Market, under the symbol "DLRYF".

The DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation and manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through DTC are considered "DTC eligible." This electronic method of clearing securities speeds up the receipt of stock and cash, and thus accelerates the settlement process for investors and brokers, enabling the stock to be traded over a much wider selection of brokerage firms by coming into compliance with their requirements. Being DTC eligible is expected to greatly simplify the process of trading and transferring the Company's common shares on the OTC Pink Market.

DTC is focused on creating liquidity and stability in the global capital markets by providing electronic clearance and settlement of equity trades. Having access to DTC services gives the Company better exposure to the capital markets while at the same time offers various services including greater transparency of the Company's shares.

"This is an exciting step for Delrey which now provides US based investors the ability to more easily participate in our rapidly developing energy metals story," commented Morgan Good, Delrey President and CEO.

About Delrey

Delrey is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource properties, specifically in the strategic energy metals space. The Company recently announced an LOI to acquire an 80% interest in the Four Corners Project in Newfoundland and Labrador. The Four Corners Project hosts iron-titanium-vanadium mineralisation and subject to considerable historic exploration, drilling and metallurgical work showing positive results. The project is easily accessible with highway access and power lines intersecting the property. It is 35km away from the commercial town of Stephenville and a deep-water port providing everything necessary for its exploration and development. The Company has also recently purchased the Star, Porcher, Peneece and Blackie iron-titanium-vanadium properties located along tide-water in Northwest British Columbia. Delrey will continue to review and acquire projects showing potential for materials used in the energy storage and electric vehicle markets. The Company is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, and is listed on the CSE under the symbol "DLRY".

Qualified person

Scott Dorion, P.Geo., is the designated Qualified Person of the Company as defined by NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this release.

