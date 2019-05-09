Osisko Metals Intersects 28.8% Zinc+Lead Over 12.5 Metres at Pine Point

MONTREAL, May 09, 2019 - Osisko Metals Inc. (the “Company” or “Osisko Metals”) (TSX-V: OM; FRANKFURT: 0B51; OTCQX: OMZNF) is pleased to announce additional assay results from 161 drill holes completed within the Central Zone (M-67, L-65, M-6263, O-53, and M-48 areas) in the Pine Point Mining Camp (“PPMC”). Highlights include drill hole O53-18-PP-007 that intersected 20.08% zinc and 8.73% lead over 12.54 metres, hole O53-18-PP-020 that intersected 12.98% zinc and 2.71% lead over 27.00 metres, and hole M67-18-PP-030 that intersected 7.75% zinc and 1.79% lead over 21.68 metres. Other high-grade intersections are noted in Table 1 below. (See Central Zone Map 1 and Map 2).



Pine Point Central Zone 1



Pine Point Central Zone 2





All intersections are located between 20 to 94 metre vertical depths. Reported results occur within flat-lying tabular style mineralization with the exception of the O-53 area where prismatic style mineralization is present. Drillhole composites and location details are provided in Tables 2 & 3.

Table 1: Selected Drill Highlights

Hole Name Zone Area From

(metres) To

(metres) Width

(metres) Zinc

% Lead

% Lead + Zinc

% O53-18-PP-002 Central O-53 24.00 29.00 5.00 26.02 11.85 37.87 O53-18-PP-007 Central O-53 20.46 33.00 12.54 20.08 8.73 28.81 O53-18-PP-020 Central O-53 63.50 90.50 27.00 12.98 2.71 15.69 M67-18-PP-030 Central M-67 84.32 106.00 21.68 7.75 1.79 9.54 M48-18-PP-017 Central M-48 32.18 44.63 12.45 7.37 2.74 10.11 L65-18-PP-016 Central L-65 66.62 75.01 8.39 5.81 4.07 9.88 L65-18-PP-021 Central L-65 120.50 132.00 11.50 13.09 1.75 14.84 L65-18-PP-029 Central L-65 81.00 91.00 10.00 11.78 2.48 14.26 L65-18-PP-051 Central L-65 68.00 79.50 11.50 12.40 1.16 13.56 M6263-18-PP-046 Central M-6263 59.80 67.50 7.70 12.03 1.53 13.56

Jeff Hussey, President & CEO of Osisko Metals, commented: “Definition drill results continue to match or exceed what we were expecting in the known deposits. As we receive the remaining results, our team is updating the information used in the 2018 Mineral Resource Estimate. This will lead to an updated MRE in the second half of 2019. Currently we are focused on planning our 2019 exploration program in search of additional mineralization to add to the resource base, and particularly for higher-grade prismatic style deposits.”

The objective of the 2018 – 2019 drill program was to convert the ComInco Ltd. unclassified near-surface historical resources into current mineral resources and to locally extend known zones of mineralization. An initial 2018 Inferred Mineral Resource of 38.4 Mt grading 4.58% zinc and 1.85% lead was calculated on historical drilling and 317 holes out of a total of 1031 holes drilled to date by Osisko Metals. These latest Central Zone drillholes were not included in this 2018 Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate.

The mineralized areas within the Central Zone occur over an 11-kilometre strike length and the eastern end is located 4 kilometres to the west of the electrical substation along a main haulage road. Reported NI43-101 Inferred Mineral Resources for the Central Zone total 4.80 million tonnes of 5.84% zinc and 1.72% lead.

About Osisko Metals

Osisko Metals is a Canadian exploration and development company creating value in the base metal space with a focus on zinc mineral assets. The Company controls Canada’s two premier historical zinc mining camps: The Pine Point Mining Camp (“PPMC”), located on the south shore of Great Slave Lake in the Northwest Territories, near established infrastructure, paved highway access and with 100 kilometres of mine haulage roads and power substation already in place. The PPMC currently hosts a NI43-101 Inferred Mineral Resource of 38.4 Mt grading 4.58% zinc and 1.85% lead, making it the largest near-surface, pit-constrained zinc deposit in Canada (please refer to the SEDAR-filed Amended Technical Report for further information). The 2018-2019 drill holes, once fully assayed, will be incorporated into the database with the objective of issuing a new resource estimate in H2 2019. PPMC is located on the south shore of Great Slave Lake in the Northwest Territories, near infrastructure and paved highway access and with 100 kilometres of haulage roads already in place. The Bathurst Mining Camp (“BMC”), located in northern New Brunswick, with NI43-101 Indicated Mineral Resources of 1.96 Mt grading 5.77% zinc, 2.38% lead, 0.22% copper and 68.9g/t silver (9.00% ZnEq) and Inferred Mineral Resources of 3.85 Mt grading 5.34% zinc, 1.49% lead, 0.32% copper and 47.7 g/t silver (7.96% ZnEq) in the Key Anacon and Gilmour South deposits. In Québec, the Company owns 42,000 hectares that cover 12 grass-root zinc targets that will be selectively advanced through exploration in 2019.

Note regarding mineral resources and Qualified Persons

The above-mentioned current Inferred Mineral Resources for the PPMC conform to National Instrument 43-101 standards. These mineral resources were reported by the Company on December 6, 2018, and the independent qualified person for the resource estimate, as defined by NI43-101 guidelines, is Pierre-Luc Richard, P. Geo, of BBA Inc.

For the BMC, the above-mentioned Inferred and Indicated Mineral Resource conforms to National Instrument 43-101 standards. These mineral resources were reported by the Company on February, 20th 2019, and the independent qualified person for the resource estimate, as defined by NI43-101 guidelines, is Pierre Desautels, P. Geo, of AGP Mining Consultants Inc.

Technical reports can be referenced in the Company’s filings at www.sedar.com

Stanley G. Clemmer, P. Geo registered in the Northwest Territories, is Chief Geologist for Pine Point Mining Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Osisko Metals Inc.. He is the Qualified Person responsible for the technical data reported in this news release.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

Osisko Metals adheres to a strict Quality Assurance and Quality Control program with regard to core handling, sampling, transportation of samples and lab analyses. Drill core samples from the Pine Point project area were securely transported to its core facility in Hay River, Northwest Territories where they were logged and sampled. Samples selected for assay were shipped via secure transportation to the ALS Canada Ltd.’s preparation facility in Yellowknife. Pulps were analyzed at the ALS Canada Ltd. facility in North Vancouver, British Columbia. All samples are analyzed by four acid digestion followed by both ICP-AES and ICP-MS for ultra-trace level detection for a multi-element suite with a 1% upper detection limit for base metals. Samples reporting over 1% for zinc and 1% for lead are analyzed by assay grade four acid digestion and ICP-AES analysis with an upper detection limit of 30% and 20% respectively. Samples reporting zinc >30% and or lead >20% are analyzed by traditional titration.

Table 2: Composite Assay Results

Hole Name Area From

(metres) To

(metres) Drilled Width

(metres) True Width

(metres) Zinc

% Lead

% Lead + Zinc

% L65-18-PP-013 L-65 78.00 79.46 1.46 1.37 5.73 0.00 5.73 L65-18-PP-013 L-65 64.20 74.50 10.30 9.68 4.75 1.43 6.18 L65-18-PP-014 L-65 73.00 80.19 7.19 6.52 1.67 0.70 2.37 L65-18-PP-015 L-65 61.30 62.30 1.00 1.00 2.62 0.03 2.65 L65-18-PP-016 L-65 66.62 75.01 8.39 8.39 5.81 4.07 9.88 L65-18-PP-017 L-65 70.80 75.50 4.70 4.70 2.27 1.84 4.11 L65-18-PP-018 L-65 76.50 84.72 8.22 7.45 2.09 0.81 2.90 L65-18-PP-019 L-65 73.22 79.80 6.58 5.96 2.14 1.07 3.21 L65-18-PP-020 L-65 72.50 73.50 1.00 1.00 1.96 1.54 3.50 L65-18-PP-021 L-65 120.50 132.00 11.50 8.13 13.09 1.75 14.84 L65-18-PP-022 L-65 88.00 99.00 11.00 9.97 6.47 1.45 7.92 L65-18-PP-023 L-65 86.12 90.75 4.63 4.20 1.38 0.59 1.97 L65-18-PP-024 L-65 71.50 80.50 9.00 8.97 1.47 0.66 2.13 L65-18-PP-025 L-65 74.47 76.50 2.03 1.91 1.98 0.04 2.02 L65-18-PP-025 L-65 91.50 98.25 6.75 6.34 2.15 0.16 2.31 L65-18-PP-026 L-65 103.38 106.15 2.77 2.12 4.01 0.27 4.28 L65-18-PP-027 L-65 No Significant Results L65-18-PP-028 L-65 78.63 84.17 5.54 4.80 1.09 0.58 1.67 L65-18-PP-028 L-65 95.00 96.00 1.00 0.87 0.04 1.75 1.79 L65-18-PP-029 L-65 81.00 91.00 10.00 8.66 11.78 2.48 14.26 L65-18-PP-030 L-65 67.00 72.05 5.05 5.03 13.77 1.95 15.72 L65-18-PP-031 L-65 No Significant Results L65-18-PP-032 L-65 67.60 73.60 6.00 5.98 2.68 0.58 3.26 L65-18-PP-033 L-65 80.50 83.50 3.00 3.00 0.78 0.41 1.19 L65-18-PP-035 L-65 65.00 66.00 1.00 0.98 1.55 1.00 2.55 L65-18-PP-036 L-65 75.50 76.50 1.00 0.91 1.74 0.97 2.71 L65-18-PP-036 L-65 64.43 65.69 1.26 1.14 4.17 0.02 4.19 L65-18-PP-037 L-65 76.45 78.60 2.15 2.12 2.39 0.07 2.46 L65-18-PP-038 L-65 58.50 59.00 0.50 0.50 5.31 0.00 5.31 L65-18-PP-038 L-65 61.45 62.05 0.60 0.60 5.39 0.06 5.45 L65-18-PP-039 L-65 79.31 85.44 6.13 5.31 1.69 0.38 2.07 L65-18-PP-039 L-65 88.11 90.17 2.06 1.78 15.55 1.85 17.40 L65-18-PP-040 L-65 64.00 70.00 6.00 5.64 3.08 0.46 3.54 L65-18-PP-040 L-65 75.85 81.60 5.75 5.40 6.54 0.63 7.17 L65-18-PP-041 L-65 84.50 91.00 6.50 5.32 0.75 0.94 1.69 L65-18-PP-041 L-65 68.00 73.00 5.00 4.10 1.58 0.40 1.98 L65-18-PP-042 L-65 69.00 74.00 5.00 4.70 2.86 2.01 4.87 L65-18-PP-042 L-65 77.00 79.00 2.00 1.88 5.58 3.16 8.74 L65-18-PP-043 L-65 83.00 88.50 5.50 4.21 3.39 0.93 4.32 L65-18-PP-044 L-65 72.23 84.57 12.34 11.18 6.22 3.34 9.56 L65-18-PP-045 L-65 72.46 74.00 1.54 1.53 2.41 0.01 2.42 L65-18-PP-045 L-65 64.50 66.00 1.50 1.49 4.96 0.97 5.93 L65-18-PP-046 L-65 68.65 71.35 2.70 2.54 12.65 3.61 16.26 L65-18-PP-047 L-65 71.00 80.25 9.25 8.69 2.93 2.94 5.87 L65-18-PP-048 L-65 72.73 78.92 6.19 5.82 8.38 1.56 9.94 L65-18-PP-049 L-65 67.50 70.50 3.00 2.82 2.86 0.19 3.05 L65-18-PP-050 L-65 72.50 76.00 3.50 3.38 6.30 1.95 8.25 L65-18-PP-051 L-65 68.00 79.50 11.50 11.33 12.40 1.16 13.56 L65-18-PP-052 L-65 74.00 84.20 10.20 9.85 0.17 0.54 0.71 L65-18-PP-053 L-65 85.86 93.50 7.64 6.62 5.18 0.37 5.55 L65-18-PP-054 L-65 76.77 79.50 2.73 2.47 6.43 4.70 11.13 L65-18-PP-055 L-65 72.30 81.15 8.85 8.55 4.77 0.54 5.31 L65-18-PP-056 L-65 83.00 85.50 2.50 2.05 4.05 1.69 5.74 L65-18-PP-057 L-65 69.34 73.54 4.20 4.20 1.41 1.71 3.12 L65-18-PP-058 L-65 84.40 84.90 0.50 0.43 2.16 0.04 2.20 L65-18-PP-059 L-65 86.45 87.08 0.63 0.55 6.16 0.13 6.29 L65-18-PP-060 L-65 No Significant Results L65-18-PP-061 L-65 80.57 82.20 1.63 1.53 1.05 0.44 1.49 L65-18-PP-061 L-65 70.32 74.48 4.16 3.91 3.94 0.35 4.29 L65-18-PP-062 L-65 79.00 81.15 2.15 2.02 0.33 0.85 1.18 L65-18-PP-062 L-65 70.50 73.00 2.50 2.35 1.36 0.17 1.53 L65-18-PP-063 L-65 89.50 92.84 3.34 2.56 1.53 0.36 1.89 L65-18-PP-063 L-65 82.50 85.50 3.00 2.30 2.05 0.38 2.43 L65-18-PP-064 L-65 85.29 89.90 4.61 3.78 2.51 0.02 2.53 M48-18-PP-001 M-48 59.05 60.05 1.00 1.00 0.47 0.08 0.55 M48-18-PP-002 M-48 No Significant Results M48-18-PP-003 M-48 37.16 44.00 6.84 6.84 0.85 0.51 1.36 M48-18-PP-003 M-48 56.50 59.30 2.80 2.80 2.39 3.84 6.23 M48-18-PP-004 M-48 59.55 60.55 1.00 1.00 1.04 0.74 1.78 M48-18-PP-005 M-48 59.54 61.40 1.86 1.86 5.42 0.62 6.04 M48-18-PP-006 M-48 39.60 40.43 0.83 0.83 21.50 0.52 22.02 M48-18-PP-007 M-48 59.10 61.66 2.56 2.56 6.65 0.14 6.79 M48-18-PP-007 M-48 35.66 41.20 5.54 5.54 9.83 1.08 10.91 M48-18-PP-008 M-48 40.54 44.22 3.68 3.68 1.44 0.96 2.40 M48-18-PP-009 M-48 44.36 44.96 0.60 0.60 3.52 0.26 3.78 M48-18-PP-010 M-48 37.14 38.01 0.87 0.87 2.88 2.03 4.91 M48-18-PP-011 M-48 44.81 45.65 0.84 0.84 1.83 0.06 1.89 M48-18-PP-012 M-48 44.34 45.77 1.43 1.43 2.89 0.16 3.05 M48-18-PP-013 M-48 No Significant Results M48-18-PP-014 M-48 39.20 39.70 0.50 0.50 3.19 1.24 4.43 M48-18-PP-015 M-48 31.25 33.75 2.50 2.50 1.73 0.20 1.93 M48-18-PP-016 M-48 33.48 33.98 0.50 0.50 1.00 0.13 1.13 M48-18-PP-017 M-48 27.82 31.18 3.36 3.36 1.34 0.31 1.65 M48-18-PP-017 M-48 32.18 44.63 12.45 12.45 7.37 2.74 10.11 M6263-18-PP-002 M-6263 No Significant Results M6263-18-PP-027 M-6263 62.58 65.45 2.87 2.87 4.16 0.22 4.38 M6263-18-PP-029 M-6263 No Significant Results M6263-18-PP-031 M-6263 87.60 89.05 1.45 1.31 1.11 0.53 1.64 M6263-18-PP-034 M-6263 No Significant Results M6263-18-PP-035 M-6263 81.10 82.60 1.50 1.36 1.36 0.00 1.36 M6263-18-PP-036 M-6263 No Significant Results M6263-18-PP-038 M-6263 68.70 70.75 2.05 1.86 2.29 0.02 2.31 M6263-18-PP-039 M-6263 66.80 70.10 3.30 3.30 8.92 2.67 11.59 M6263-18-PP-040 M-6263 68.50 69.90 1.40 1.40 5.30 0.30 5.60 M6263-18-PP-042 M-6263 60.88 65.94 5.06 5.06 9.63 0.18 9.81 M6263-18-PP-043 M-6263 69.28 72.00 2.72 2.47 4.31 0.04 4.35 M6263-18-PP-044 M-6263 73.40 75.14 1.74 1.74 2.81 0.15 2.96 M6263-18-PP-044 M-6263 62.20 67.95 5.75 5.75 3.61 0.02 3.63 M6263-18-PP-045 M-6263 No Significant Results M6263-18-PP-046 M-6263 59.80 67.50 7.70 7.70 12.03 1.53 13.56 M6263-18-PP-047 M-6263 No Significant Results M6263-18-PP-048 M-6263 75.00 76.00 1.00 0.87 1.41 0.18 1.59 M6263-18-PP-049 M-6263 74.90 76.50 1.60 1.50 1.08 0.00 1.08 M6263-18-PP-050 M-6263 58.78 59.78 1.00 0.97 10.00 29.63 39.63 M6263-18-PP-051 M-6263 56.61 59.38 2.77 2.77 14.57 6.72 21.29 M6263-18-PP-052 M-6263 56.50 58.55 2.05 2.05 4.42 0.47 4.89 M6263-18-PP-052 M-6263 61.25 64.10 2.85 2.85 8.39 0.29 8.68 M6263-18-PP-053 M-6263 54.00 55.60 1.60 1.60 9.85 6.38 16.23 M6263-18-PP-054 M-6263 60.00 63.25 3.25 2.81 10.80 1.82 12.62 M6263-18-PP-055 M-6263 58.22 61.18 2.96 2.78 12.84 0.48 13.32 M6263-18-PP-056 M-6263 54.98 62.06 7.08 6.84 10.78 0.66 11.44 M6263-18-PP-057 M-6263 52.50 55.60 3.10 2.54 7.83 0.53 8.36 M6263-18-PP-058 M-6263 65.05 66.20 1.15 1.08 5.43 1.80 7.23 M6263-18-PP-059 M-6263 80.45 81.05 0.60 0.60 0.43 0.00 0.43 M6263-18-PP-060 M-6263 69.50 71.50 2.00 1.88 6.07 3.44 9.51 M6263-18-PP-061 M-6263 73.75 75.00 1.25 1.08 7.71 16.66 24.37 M6263-18-PP-062 M-6263 No Significant Results M6263-18-PP-063 M-6263 65.50 69.50 4.00 3.46 2.32 5.55 7.87 M6263-18-PP-064 M-6263 66.40 66.85 0.45 0.41 1.58 0.37 1.95 M6263-18-PP-065 M-6263 71.72 76.00 4.28 3.71 6.90 0.79 7.69 M6263-18-PP-066 M-6263 102.48 104.40 1.92 1.66 7.94 12.50 20.44 M6263-18-PP-067 M-6263 71.20 72.00 0.80 0.75 1.50 0.45 1.95 M6263-18-PP-068 M-6263 60.00 61.50 1.50 1.30 1.47 0.00 1.47 M6263-18-PP-069 M-6263 58.50 60.14 1.64 1.64 5.75 5.27 11.02 M6263-18-PP-070 M-6263 No Significant Results M6263-18-PP-071 M-6263 56.21 58.21 2.00 2.00 0.16 0.15 0.31 M6263-18-PP-072 M-6263 59.20 60.00 0.80 0.80 1.09 1.29 2.38 M6263-18-PP-073 M-6263 No Significant Results M6263-18-PP-074 M-6263 No Significant Results M6263-18-PP-075 M-6263 52.50 55.50 3.00 3.00 4.05 0.30 4.35 M6263-18-PP-076 M-6263 No Significant Results M6263-18-PP-077 M-6263 No Significant Results M6263-18-PP-078 M-6263 72.05 73.50 1.45 1.45 4.81 0.71 5.52 M6263-18-PP-078 M-6263 58.77 60.00 1.23 1.23 5.88 14.28 20.16 M6263-18-PP-079 M-6263 No Significant Results M6263-18-PP-080 M-6263 No Significant Results M6263-18-PP-081 M-6263 79.50 80.50 1.00 0.91 1.65 0.55 2.20 M6263-18-PP-082 M-6263 No Significant Results M6263-18-PP-083 M-6263 55.50 65.55 10.05 10.05 6.76 0.25 7.01 M6263-18-PP-084 M-6263 56.40 60.40 4.00 4.00 9.06 0.89 9.95 M6263-18-PP-085 M-6263 87.47 92.50 5.03 4.12 1.30 0.02 1.32 M6263-18-PP-086 M-6263 62.30 63.00 0.70 0.70 3.99 1.86 5.85 M6263-18-PP-087 M-6263 39.46 40.50 1.04 1.04 0.36 0.01 0.37 M6263-18-PP-088 M-6263 61.50 66.91 5.41 5.41 1.29 0.09 1.38 M6263-18-PP-089 M-6263 72.00 82.00 10.00 8.19 4.01 0.81 4.82 M6263-18-PP-090 M-6263 No Significant Results M6263-18-PP-091 M-6263 56.34 58.34 2.00 2.00 8.49 2.53 11.02 M6263-18-PP-092 M-6263 74.50 81.00 6.50 5.32 2.24 0.32 2.56 M6263-18-PP-093 M-6263 58.50 59.50 1.00 1.00 0.54 2.21 2.75 M6263-18-PP-094 M-6263 74.00 75.00 1.00 1.00 0.51 0.08 0.59 M6263-18-PP-095 M-6263 76.82 77.82 1.00 0.91 0.53 0.58 1.11 M6263-18-PP-096 M-6263 74.50 81.50 7.00 7.00 2.57 4.74 7.31 M6263-18-PP-097 M-6263 66.50 67.50 1.00 0.98 0.12 1.06 1.18 M6263-18-PP-098 M-6263 74.00 75.50 1.50 1.50 2.17 0.22 2.39 M6263-18-PP-099 M-6263 77.15 80.45 3.30 3.30 5.55 0.27 5.82 M67-18-PP-024 M-67 No Significant Results M67-18-PP-029 M-67 72.00 73.00 1.00 0.98 1.80 0.85 2.65 M67-18-PP-030 M-67 84.32 106.00 21.68 15.33 7.75 1.79 9.54 M67-18-PP-033 M-67 80.55 83.19 2.64 2.39 3.97 0.23 4.20 O53-18-PP-001 O-53 No Significant Results O53-18-PP-002 O-53 24.00 29.00 5.00 4.33 26.02 11.85 37.87 O53-18-PP-002 O-53 33.00 34.00 1.00 0.87 8.01 10.15 18.16 O53-18-PP-003 O-53 42.00 43.50 1.50 1.36 1.59 0.04 1.63 O53-18-PP-003 O-53 36.00 39.25 3.25 2.95 3.97 0.04 4.01 O53-18-PP-004 O-53 42.71 45.91 3.20 3.20 5.37 0.32 5.69 O53-18-PP-005 O-53 49.50 53.00 3.50 3.50 3.76 0.43 4.19 O53-18-PP-005 O-53 34.90 39.00 4.10 4.10 4.22 0.11 4.33 O53-18-PP-005 O-53 59.10 63.70 4.60 4.60 3.85 2.06 5.91 O53-18-PP-005 O-53 81.50 83.50 2.00 2.00 5.69 1.03 6.72 O53-18-PP-006 O-53 36.50 37.69 1.19 1.19 3.10 0.00 3.10 O53-18-PP-006 O-53 21.12 31.67 10.55 10.55 6.71 0.01 6.72 O53-18-PP-007 O-53 20.46 33.00 12.54 12.54 20.08 8.73 28.81 O53-18-PP-008 O-53 27.00 28.50 1.50 1.50 1.20 0.05 1.25 O53-18-PP-009 O-53 58.30 60.00 1.70 1.70 5.19 0.08 5.27 O53-18-PP-009 O-53 88.00 89.00 1.00 1.00 7.08 0.02 7.10 O53-18-PP-009 O-53 49.60 51.00 1.40 1.40 8.49 2.70 11.19 O53-18-PP-010 O-53 29.00 35.52 6.52 6.52 3.45 0.05 3.50 O53-18-PP-011 O-53 22.50 24.00 1.50 1.30 8.03 0.81 8.84 O53-18-PP-012 O-53 32.50 44.80 12.30 11.88 7.68 0.85 8.53 O53-18-PP-013 O-53 32.27 46.50 14.23 13.37 8.59 1.73 10.32 O53-18-PP-014 O-53 58.00 60.30 2.30 2.30 1.07 0.84 1.91 O53-18-PP-014 O-53 24.24 33.10 8.86 8.86 4.64 0.71 5.35 O53-18-PP-015 O-53 34.50 40.26 5.76 4.99 1.15 0.05 1.20 O53-18-PP-015 O-53 60.81 66.88 6.07 5.26 1.15 0.47 1.62 O53-18-PP-015 O-53 25.50 32.50 7.00 6.06 2.84 0.25 3.09 O53-18-PP-016 O-53 38.50 44.00 5.50 5.50 13.24 1.31 14.55 O53-18-PP-017 O-53 20.00 39.70 19.70 19.70 9.49 1.96 11.45 O53-18-PP-018 O-53 51.50 58.50 7.00 7.00 0.43 0.66 1.09 O53-18-PP-018 O-53 21.40 48.50 27.10 27.10 11.25 2.61 13.86 O53-18-PP-019 O-53 53.50 54.50 1.00 1.00 6.23 1.00 7.23 O53-18-PP-020 O-53 63.50 90.50 27.00 27.00 12.98 2.71 15.69 O53-18-PP-021 O-53 No Significant Results

Table 3: Drill Hole Collar Locations (UTM NAD83 Zone 11)

Hole Name Zone Area Easting Northing Elevation (metres) Azimuth Dip Depth (metres) L65-18-PP-013 Central L-65 628403.2 6743803.6 216.36 275 -70 96.50 L65-18-PP-014 Central L-65 628403.8 6743805.0 216.34 30 -65 102.50 L65-18-PP-015 Central L-65 628438.5 6743808.2 217.98 0 -90 93.50 L65-18-PP-016 Central L-65 628468.5 6743818.3 218.09 0 -90 93.50 L65-18-PP-017 Central L-65 628525.1 6743869.0 218.49 0 -90 87.50 L65-18-PP-018 Central L-65 628557.6 6743875.0 191.58 190 -65 102.50 L65-18-PP-019 Central L-65 628558.8 6743873.8 191.50 105 -65 99.50 L65-18-PP-020 Central L-65 628462.9 6743859.8 191.56 0 -90 93.50 L65-18-PP-021 Central L-65 628462.3 6743859.8 191.47 290 -45 138.50 L65-18-PP-022 Central L-65 628462.6 6743860.1 191.50 295 -65 117.00 L65-18-PP-023 Central L-65 628463.1 6743859.3 191.75 340 -65 117.00 L65-18-PP-024 Central L-65 628499.9 6743899.6 190.67 90 -85 93.00 L65-18-PP-025 Central L-65 628501.7 6743898.7 191.31 295 -70 117.00 L65-18-PP-026 Central L-65 628501.7 6743898.7 191.31 295 -50 135.00 L65-18-PP-027 Central L-65 628500.9 6743899.0 191.29 330 -55 130.50 L65-18-PP-028 Central L-65 628532.0 6743926.4 190.84 320 -60 114.00 L65-18-PP-029 Central L-65 628532.5 6743926.3 190.83 0 -60 114.00 L65-18-PP-030 Central L-65 629059.5 6744174.4 219.98 90 -85 96.00 L65-18-PP-031 Central L-65 629037.4 6744182.6 220.32 0 -90 93.00 L65-18-PP-032 Central L-65 629003.5 6744139.2 219.52 90 -85 96.00 L65-18-PP-033 Central L-65 628997.0 6744103.7 191.68 0 -90 94.50 L65-18-PP-035 Central L-65 628937.6 6744047.8 192.00 210 -80 85.50 L65-18-PP-036 Central L-65 628938.3 6744048.3 192.14 190 -65 96.00 L65-18-PP-037 Central L-65 628931.1 6744068.1 192.78 90 -80 90.00 L65-18-PP-038 Central L-65 628926.5 6744096.8 192.83 0 -90 93.00 L65-18-PP-039 Central L-65 628849.1 6744025.9 192.49 195 -60 102.00 L65-18-PP-040 Central L-65 628848.0 6744025.7 192.54 95 -70 96.00 L65-18-PP-041 Central L-65 628848.8 6744025.6 192.34 120 -55 105.00 L65-18-PP-042 Central L-65 628785.3 6744006.0 192.35 230 -70 96.00 L65-18-PP-043 Central L-65 628784.6 6744005.2 192.40 210 -50 114.00 L65-18-PP-044 Central L-65 628785.1 6744004.9 192.41 65 -65 96.00 L65-18-PP-045 Central L-65 628756.7 6744040.3 192.66 330 -85 85.50 L65-18-PP-046 Central L-65 628757.2 6744039.6 192.64 200 -70 90.00 L65-18-PP-047 Central L-65 628694.0 6743963.3 191.41 180 -70 90.00 L65-18-PP-048 Central L-65 628694.0 6743963.3 191.41 100 -70 87.00 L65-18-PP-049 Central L-65 628694.0 6743963.3 191.41 40 -70 93.00 L65-18-PP-050 Central L-65 628649.5 6743964.8 192.36 315 -75 96.00 L65-18-PP-051 Central L-65 628569.6 6743905.6 192.67 0 -80 96.00 L65-18-PP-052 Central L-65 628571.5 6743908.4 192.54 135 -75 99.00 L65-18-PP-053 Central L-65 628569.9 6743905.9 192.52 320 -60 114.00 L65-18-PP-054 Central L-65 628602.0 6743913.7 192.14 160 -65 99.00 L65-18-PP-055 Central L-65 628625.9 6743931.0 191.88 180 -75 102.00 L65-18-PP-056 Central L-65 628625.9 6743931.0 191.88 130 -55 111.00 L65-18-PP-057 Central L-65 628607.9 6743950.0 192.53 0 -90 96.50 L65-18-PP-058 Central L-65 628608.3 6743951.0 192.51 330 -60 111.00 L65-18-PP-059 Central L-65 628649.3 6743965.0 192.40 315 -60 120.00 L65-18-PP-060 Central L-65 628667.8 6743948.1 191.18 0 -90 93.00 L65-18-PP-061 Central L-65 628653.4 6743980.3 192.43 5 -70 99.00 L65-18-PP-062 Central L-65 628672.0 6744012.3 191.92 340 -70 99.00 L65-18-PP-063 Central L-65 628671.0 6744012.2 191.96 10 -50 120.00 L65-18-PP-064 Central L-65 628671.9 6744012.9 191.98 35 -55 96.00 M48-18-PP-001 Central M-48 637035.6 6747689.0 224.62 0 -90 60.05 M48-18-PP-002 Central M-48 637007.3 6747677.4 224.68 0 -90 60.05 M48-18-PP-003 Central M-48 636910.7 6747683.7 222.62 0 -90 66.14 M48-18-PP-004 Central M-48 636898.4 6747711.6 221.89 0 -90 82.00 M48-18-PP-005 Central M-48 636963.9 6747738.2 222.24 0 -90 66.14 M48-18-PP-006 Central M-48 636946.2 6747816.8 220.54 0 -90 66.14 M48-18-PP-007 Central M-48 636919.3 6747806.2 220.57 0 -90 69.19 M48-18-PP-008 Central M-48 636901.0 6747745.6 221.35 0 -90 63.09 M48-18-PP-009 Central M-48 637004.1 6747755.1 221.90 0 -90 60.05 M48-18-PP-010 Central M-48 636927.4 6747728.3 221.40 0 -90 60.05 M48-18-PP-011 Central M-48 636950.0 6747671.3 224.31 0 -90 60.05 M48-18-PP-012 Central M-48 636981.3 6747659.0 224.72 0 -90 60.05 M48-18-PP-013 Central M-48 636951.2 6747644.8 224.67 0 -90 60.05 M48-18-PP-014 Central M-48 636917.6 6747657.6 224.26 0 -90 60.50 M48-18-PP-015 Central M-48 636503.9 6747849.6 190.88 0 -90 60.35 M48-18-PP-016 Central M-48 636415.9 6747826.1 190.60 0 -90 53.95 M48-18-PP-017 Central M-48 636458.7 6747799.1 190.89 0 -90 57.00 M6263-18-PP-002 Central M-6263 629392.8 6744267.6 219.73 0 -90 93.00 M6263-18-PP-027 Central M-6263 629823.7 6744379.4 219.85 0 -90 95.00 M6263-18-PP-029 Central M-6263 629818.2 6744424.0 223.20 280 -65 102.50 M6263-18-PP-031 Central M-6263 629735.2 6744468.7 224.49 170 -65 104.00 M6263-18-PP-034 Central M-6263 629776.6 6744547.3 217.96 0 -90 50.00 M6263-18-PP-035 Central M-6263 629776.6 6744547.2 217.98 45 -65 112.60 M6263-18-PP-036 Central M-6263 629809.6 6744491.4 223.96 160 -70 96.00 M6263-18-PP-038 Central M-6263 629810.3 6744490.1 223.90 335 -65 108.00 M6263-18-PP-039 Central M-6263 629880.4 6744568.3 221.80 0 -90 99.00 M6263-18-PP-040 Central M-6263 629851.1 6744595.6 220.11 0 -90 87.00 M6263-18-PP-042 Central M-6263 629866.6 6744644.9 218.36 0 -90 93.00 M6263-18-PP-043 Central M-6263 629866.5 6744645.5 218.61 350 -65 102.00 M6263-18-PP-044 Central M-6263 629866.5 6744703.4 216.31 0 -90 97.00 M6263-18-PP-045 Central M-6263 629901.1 6744650.6 218.67 0 -90 91.50 M6263-18-PP-046 Central M-6263 629935.7 6744692.5 217.51 0 -90 90.00 M6263-18-PP-047 Central M-6263 629950.2 6744659.4 216.28 0 -90 90.00 M6263-18-PP-048 Central M-6263 629950.3 6744658.6 216.20 170 -60 99.00 M6263-18-PP-049 Central M-6263 629985.7 6744710.0 217.97 175 -70 90.00 M6263-18-PP-050 Central M-6263 629986.4 6744707.0 217.94 275 -75 90.00 M6263-18-PP-051 Central M-6263 630035.6 6744709.2 218.49 0 -90 90.00 M6263-18-PP-052 Central M-6263 629896.1 6744676.0 214.99 0 -90 90.00 M6263-18-PP-053 Central M-6263 629923.2 6744752.8 213.51 0 -90 88.50 M6263-18-PP-054 Central M-6263 629923.6 6744753.6 213.44 355 -60 99.00 M6263-18-PP-055 Central M-6263 629968.0 6744754.2 216.35 220 -70 90.00 M6263-18-PP-056 Central M-6263 629967.9 6744754.4 216.34 40 -75 84.00 M6263-18-PP-057 Central M-6263 629996.9 6744792.8 216.38 315 -55 84.00 M6263-18-PP-058 Central M-6263 630011.8 6744813.1 216.33 25 -70 105.00 M6263-18-PP-059 Central M-6263 630090.0 6744831.1 216.31 0 -90 120.00 M6263-18-PP-060 Central M-6263 630080.1 6744801.0 216.69 90 -70 105.00 M6263-18-PP-061 Central M-6263 630079.3 6744800.9 216.83 265 -60 108.00 M6263-18-PP-062 Central M-6263 630049.4 6744733.2 217.99 0 -90 90.00 M6263-18-PP-063 Central M-6263 630049.4 6744733.8 217.97 275 -60 111.00 M6263-18-PP-064 Central M-6263 630048.6 6744733.9 218.05 0 -65 111.00 M6263-18-PP-065 Central M-6263 630083.8 6744746.0 218.03 130 -60 111.00 M6263-18-PP-066 Central M-6263 630084.6 6744747.0 217.99 60 -60 132.00 M6263-18-PP-067 Central M-6263 630084.6 6744747.0 217.99 90 -70 126.00 M6263-18-PP-068 Central M-6263 630083.9 6744746.2 217.87 265 -60 102.00 M6263-18-PP-069 Central M-6263 630173.6 6744782.6 217.88 0 -90 93.00 M6263-18-PP-070 Central M-6263 630148.6 6744811.2 217.28 0 -90 96.00 M6263-18-PP-071 Central M-6263 630176.0 6744830.3 217.34 0 -90 84.00 M6263-18-PP-072 Central M-6263 630203.2 6744857.8 217.01 0 -90 84.00 M6263-18-PP-073 Central M-6263 630256.7 6744829.0 217.82 0 -90 78.00 M6263-18-PP-074 Central M-6263 630230.2 6744790.0 218.40 0 -90 81.00 M6263-18-PP-075 Central M-6263 630277.2 6744765.6 219.95 0 -90 84.00 M6263-18-PP-076 Central M-6263 630335.4 6744776.8 219.94 0 -90 81.00 M6263-18-PP-077 Central M-6263 630233.9 6744700.9 221.76 0 -90 96.00 M6263-18-PP-078 Central M-6263 630263.3 6744624.1 223.97 0 -90 90.00 M6263-18-PP-079 Central M-6263 630215.5 6744597.5 223.14 0 -90 90.00 M6263-18-PP-080 Central M-6263 630188.3 6744550.8 220.47 0 -90 87.00 M6263-18-PP-081 Central M-6263 630188.5 6744550.2 220.41 170 -65 93.00 M6263-18-PP-082 Central M-6263 630156.5 6744597.9 223.11 0 -90 87.00 M6263-18-PP-083 Central M-6263 630114.6 6744570.5 224.50 0 -90 84.00 M6263-18-PP-084 Central M-6263 630126.4 6744518.1 220.34 0 -90 84.00 M6263-18-PP-085 Central M-6263 630126.9 6744517.6 220.48 145 -55 105.00 M6263-18-PP-086 Central M-6263 630076.5 6744532.5 223.26 0 -90 88.50 M6263-18-PP-087 Central M-6263 630055.0 6744586.2 224.73 0 -90 88.50 M6263-18-PP-088 Central M-6263 630049.4 6744502.0 220.53 0 -90 87.00 M6263-18-PP-089 Central M-6263 630049.9 6744501.1 220.33 135 -55 105.00 M6263-18-PP-090 Central M-6263 630080.0 6744437.0 219.89 225 -75 89.00 M6263-18-PP-091 Central M-6263 630116.8 6744407.5 220.03 0 -90 81.00 M6263-18-PP-092 Central M-6263 629987.3 6744476.3 220.57 150 -55 103.50 M6263-18-PP-093 Central M-6263 629550.9 6744315.3 219.55 0 -90 85.50 M6263-18-PP-094 Central M-6263 629584.3 6744291.6 219.84 0 -90 85.50 M6263-18-PP-095 Central M-6263 629583.9 6744292.8 219.87 170 -65 102.00 M6263-18-PP-096 Central M-6263 629512.3 6744272.8 219.55 0 -90 93.00 M6263-18-PP-097 Central M-6263 629458.2 6744274.7 219.74 75 -80 93.00 M6263-18-PP-098 Central M-6263 629406.7 6744335.3 219.74 0 -90 93.00 M6263-18-PP-099 Central M-6263 629360.4 6744297.5 219.01 0 -90 99.00 M67-18-PP-024 Central M-67 628051.5 6743599.8 215.70 0 -90 90.00 M67-18-PP-029 Central M-67 627997.7 6743602.0 214.96 180 -80 95.00 M67-18-PP-030 Central M-67 627997.8 6743604.5 215.41 180 -45 125.00 M67-18-PP-033 Central M-67 628006.5 6743616.8 215.43 30 -65 100.00 O53-18-PP-001 Central O-53 634136.0 6745720.8 225.92 0 -90 81.50 O53-18-PP-002 Central O-53 634095.7 6745712.7 226.36 45 -60 90.00 O53-18-PP-003 Central O-53 634082.4 6745703.5 225.52 180 -65 68.40 O53-18-PP-004 Central O-53 634063.1 6745725.8 226.17 0 -90 48.50 O53-18-PP-005 Central O-53 634084.9 6745716.1 226.36 0 -90 135.50 O53-18-PP-006 Central O-53 634109.2 6745708.6 226.28 0 -90 87.50 O53-18-PP-007 Central O-53 634103.0 6745721.1 226.04 0 -90 87.50 O53-18-PP-008 Central O-53 634037.1 6745730.5 225.68 0 -90 99.00 O53-18-PP-009 Central O-53 634049.3 6745704.9 225.51 0 -90 120.50 O53-18-PP-010 Central O-53 634024.2 6745704.5 225.37 0 -90 98.00 O53-18-PP-011 Central O-53 634024.2 6745703.7 225.50 170 -60 93.00 O53-18-PP-012 Central O-53 634083.6 6745725.5 226.45 0 -75 88.50 O53-18-PP-013 Central O-53 634005.8 6745701.1 225.42 0 -70 96.00 O53-18-PP-014 Central O-53 633976.5 6745696.0 225.51 0 -90 89.00 O53-18-PP-015 Central O-53 633975.9 6745696.1 225.57 100 -60 93.00 O53-18-PP-016 Central O-53 633980.1 6745720.0 225.62 0 -90 111.50 O53-18-PP-017 Central O-53 633956.8 6745709.9 225.57 0 -90 81.50 O53-18-PP-018 Central O-53 633947.1 6745686.2 225.25 0 -90 81.50 O53-18-PP-019 Central O-53 633961.5 6745649.4 224.96 0 -90 78.50 O53-18-PP-020 Central O-53 633979.1 6745671.0 225.23 0 -90 90.50 O53-18-PP-021 Central O-53 634014.7 6745665.5 225.06 0 -90 81.00





Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the use of proceeds of the Offering; the timing and ability of the Corporation, if at all, to obtain final approval of the Offering from the TSX Venture Exchange; an exemption being available under MI 61-101 and Policy 5.9 of the TSX Venture Exchange from the minority shareholder approval and valuation requirements for each related party transaction; objectives, goals or future plans; statements regarding exploration results and exploration plans. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates; the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results; delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; changes in equity markets; inflation; fluctuations in commodity prices; delays in the development of projects; the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry; and those risks set out in the Corporation's public documents filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although the Corporation believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Reference to historical production in the vicinity of Osisko Metals properties in this press release does not imply that any future mineral resources or discoveries will be of economic viability, nor does it imply that additional discoveries will be made.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

