Altius Reports Voting Results from May 8, 2019 Annual and Special Meeting

Altius Minerals Corp. (ALS:TSX) (ATUSF: OTCQX) reports that all resolutions presented at its May 8, 2019 Annual and Special Meeting were approved by shareholders, including the re-election of directors John Baker, Brian Dalton, Don Warr, Fred Mifflin, Jamie Strauss, Anna Stylianides, and André Gaumond, and the election of Roger Lace upon his nomination by Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited. The voting participation rate was 70.35% and Altius thanks its shareholders and their intermediaries for an outstanding turn-out. Detailed results of the election of directors and meeting resolutions are as follows:

ANNUAL AND SPECIAL MEETING MAY 8, 2019 REPORT OF VOTING RESULTS RESOLUTION RESOLUTION FOR WITHHELD RESULT 1. Appointment of Deloitte LLP, St. John’s, NL as Auditors of the Corporation for the ensuing year and authorizing the Directors to fix their remuneration 29,725,854 425,786 Approved 2. Election of the following directors: Brian Dalton 18,918,314 142,658 Elected John Baker 18,936,990 123,982 Elected Roger Lace 18,965,765 95,207 Elected André Gaumond 18,967,568 93,404 Elected Fred Mifflin 18,884,162 176,810 Elected Jamie Strauss 18,147,726 913,246 Elected Anna Stylianides 18,932,179 128,793 Elected Donald Warr 18,719,142 341,830 Elected 3. VOTING HELD BY BALLOT: to approve amendments to the Stock Option Plan and all unallocated rights and other entitlements thereunder FOR 16,844,381 AGAINST 2,225,871 RESULT Approved (88.3% in favour) 4. Voting to approve amendments to the LTIP and all unallocated rights and other entitlements thereunder. 18,564,463 496,508 Approved (97.4% in favour)

About Altius

Altius directly and indirectly holds diversified royalties and streams which generate revenue from 15 operating mines. These producing royalties are located in Canada and Brazil and provide exposure to copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, potash, thermal (electrical) and metallurgical coal. The portfolio also includes development stage royalties in copper and renewable energy and numerous predevelopment stage royalties covering a wide spectrum of mineral commodities and jurisdictions. Altius also holds a portfolio of junior equities that were generated from vending exploration projects to industry partners in exchange for minority equity interests and new royalties. Altius has 42,861,796 common shares issued and outstanding that are listed on Canada’s Toronto Stock Exchange. It is a member of both the S&P/TSX Small Cap and S&P/TSX Global Mining Indices.

