Oroco Confirms Favourable Court Decision

VANCOUVER, May 9, 2019 - Oroco Resource Corp. (TSX-V: OCO) ("Oroco" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release of May 7, 2019, it has now obtained written confirmation of the decision of the Mexican federal appeal court which will result in the nullification of a 2016 judgement of the Thirteenth Civil Court of Mexico City (the "Judgement"), and the removal of the annotation of the Judgment in the Mexican Mining Registry. The annotation of the Judgment has been impeding the registration of the Santo Tomas concessions to a subsidiary of Altamura Copper Corp. The decision of the federal appeal court is final, and is not subject to appeal.

ABOUT OROCO:

The Company currently holds an irrevocable option to acquire 100 percent of Altamura Copper Corp., a private B.C. company which holds a 50 percent interest in Compania Minera Ruero, S.A. de C.V., the registered owner of the Santo Tomas concessions, and an option to acquire the other 50 percent interest. The Santo Tomas concessions are a contiguous group of seven mineral concessions located in Sinaloa State, Mexico. Altamura Copper Corp. also currently holds a 66.7 percent interest in Xochipala Gold, S.A de C.V., the owner of a net 85 percent unregistered contractual interest in the Santo Tomas concessions. The Company and Altamura Copper Corp. are pursuing the registration of the Santo Tomas concessions to Xochipala Gold, S.A de C.V. for reason of its preferable ownership structure relating to those concessions (see the Company's most recent MD&A available on SEDAR).

www.orocoresourcecorp.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein, including without limitation, statements relating to future events or achievements of the Company, are forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated or implied in such statements. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these matters. Oroco does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements should they change, except as required by law.

SOURCE Oroco Resource Corp.