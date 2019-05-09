LAURION Announces Proposed Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION.

TORONTO, May 9, 2019 - Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (TSX.V: LME and OTCPINK: LMEFF) ("LAURION" or the "Corporation") today announced that it is proposing to complete a private placement on a non-brokered basis (the "Private Placement"). The Corporation intends to raise $2 million in gross proceeds by issuing 20,000,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.10 per Unit.

Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Corporation (each, a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"), with each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to acquire one additional Common Share at a price of $0.14 per share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

As at the date hereof, the Corporation has accepted a subscription agreement for the Private Placement in aggregate gross proceeds of $2 million.

The Corporation intends to use the net proceeds from the issue of Units for exploration activities and general working capital purposes.

In connection with the Private Placement, the Corporation may pay finders' fees in the form of cash commissions and finder's warrants having the same attributes as the Warrants.

The closing of the Private Placement is subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V"). The Corporation intends to close the Private Placement in two or more tranches, with the first tranche scheduled to close later today, subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals. All securities that are issued pursuant to the Private Placement will be subject to, among other things, a hold period of four months and one day in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

About LAURION Mineral Exploration Inc.

The Corporation is a junior mineral exploration and development company listed on the TSX-V under the symbol LME and on the OTCPINK under the symbol LMEFF. LAURION has 143,470,084 outstanding shares of which 59.4% are owned and controlled by Insiders and within the "friends and family" category.

The Corporation's emphasis is on the development of its flagship project, the 100% owned mid-stage Ishkoday Gold Project, and its gold-silver and gold-rich polymetallic mineralization with a significant upside potential.

Current exploration is focussed on the near term potential of major near surface mineral resources in both gold and base metals based on the network of un-developed quartz veins similar to those observed at other gold deposits in the immediate region and in other greenstone belts.

Mr. Jean Lafleur, P. Geo. (APGO, OGQ), LAURION 's Technical Advisor to the Board of Directors, is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 guidelines, and has reviewed and approved the content of this news release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which reflect the Corporation's current expectations regarding future events, including with respect to LAURION's business, operations and condition, management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions, the completion of the Private Placement, the anticipated timing of closing of the Private Placement, the use of proceeds therefrom and the finder's fees that may be paid by the Corporation in connection with the Private Placement. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Actual events could differ materially from those projected herein including as a result of a change in the trading price of the Common Shares, the TSX-V not providing its approval for the Private Placement. Investors should consult the Corporation's ongoing quarterly and annual filings, as well as any other additional documentation comprising the Corporation's public disclosure record, for additional information on risks and uncertainties relating to these forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. Subject to applicable law, the Corporation disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICE PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

