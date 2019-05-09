Menü Artikel
Royal Gold Presenting at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Metals, Mining & Steel Conference 2019

20:08 Uhr  |  Business Wire

Royal Gold Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLD) (together with its subsidiaries, “Royal Gold” or the “Company”) announced today that management will present at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch conference in Barcelona, Spain. Tony Jensen, President and Chief Executive Officer, will address conference participants on Wednesday, May 15, at 8:50 a.m. CEST (12:50 a.m. MDT) in a presentation lasting 20 minutes. The video webcast will be broadcast live and a replay will be available on our website under the Investors/Events and Presentations page.

Royal Gold is a precious metals stream and royalty company engaged in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar production-based interests. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owns interests on 191 properties on five continents, including interests on 43 producing mines and 17 development stage projects. Royal Gold is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “RGLD.” The Company’s website is located at www.royalgold.com.



Contact

Alistair Baker
Director, Business Development
(720) 554-6995


