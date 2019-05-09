Candente Copper Corp. accepts invitation to join District Development Group Kañaris

VANCOUVER, May 09, 2019 - Candente Copper Corp. (TSX:DNT, BVL:DNT) ("Candente Copper” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Mayor of Kañaris has invited the Company along with the Ministry of Energy and Mines (“MINEM”) to join him in a new initiative to promote and advance development in Kañaris. The Company’s Cañariaco Copper project is located within the district of Kañaris which is in the region of Lambayeque, Peru.



The purpose of this group will be to collaborate with Central Government regarding 26 infrastructure projects (US$23M investment) approved by the Development Table in 2015, assist the mayor in generating additional municipality level projects and establishing better communications amongst all stakeholders regarding the various projects as well as the potential for responsible mining and exploration activities.

“This is an excellent initiative led by the mayor, and we look forward to working with stakeholders to assist in the development of Kañaris in a manner that allows local culture, life styles and customs to survive while quality of life is improved for all,” commented Joanne Freeze, President and CEO.

The Company would also like to announce the appointment of Ing. Pere Hernandez as Exploration Manager for the Company in Peru. Mr. Hernandez has 32 years of exploration experience internationally and 23 years in Peru. He has overseen several projects through various exploration phases from discovery through pre-feasibility and various engineering studies for both medium and small sized companies. His role with Candente will initially be part-time and focused on community initiatives and permitting.

About Candente Copper

Candente Copper is a mineral exploration company engaged in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The Company is committed to Shared Value Initiatives for various stakeholders including citizens from community and region as well as investors and government during all phases of our exploration and development activities.

The Company is currently focused and has invested US$62M on its 100% owned Cañariaco project, which includes the Feasibility stage Cañariaco Norte deposit as well as the Cañariaco Sur deposit and Quebrada Verde prospect, located within the western Cordillera of the Peruvian Andes in the Department of Lambayeque in Northern Peru.

