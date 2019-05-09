Arena Minerals Increases Prospective Brine Field by 600% and Initiates Shallow Drill Program

TORONTO, May 09, 2019 - Arena Minerals Inc. ("Arena" or the "Company") (TSX-V: AN) is pleased to report results from its recently completed surface transient electromagnetic (“TEM”) survey over the Antofalla North claim block. The survey results confirm the presence of halite over the salar surface, representing approximately 15% of the claim block, but also discovered low resistivity fields at depth along the eastern margin of the survey area. This low resistivity field is interpreted as a large aquifer saturated with brine, increasing the prospective brine field by 600 percent. Arena had purchased the claim block on the assumption brine would be present only within the known halite found on the salar surface, which covers the north western corner of the property.



Will Randall, President and CEO of Arena Minerals, commented: "The TEM results add significant value to our recent acquisition, increasing the potential for a significant resource entirely within our Antofalla North claim block. Based on these results we will design a drill program to test the newly discovered brine field. At present, the Company is initiating a shallow drill program to define the near surface brines within the halite found on the salar surface along the western portion of the claim block."

A video of the TEM survey results is now available on the Company’s website at www.arenaminerals.com.. The discovered low resistivity field extends down 300 metres from surface and is open at depth.

A follow up work program has been initiated, consisting primarily of shallow drilling on a regular grid to determine brine composition over the halite dominant salar surface. Once these results have been received a drill program will be designed to define the brine resource hosted within the halite as well as test the low resistivity discovered in this survey.

TEM Survey Details

The TEM survey was performed by Quantec Geoscience Argentina S.A. The TEM field procedure was designed to collect sounding data in an expedient manner. Data were collected with a moving-loop method in which the receiver coil was located at the center of a square, single-turn transmit loop. Transmit loop dimensions were fixed at 200 m x 200 m.

A frequency of 25 Hz and 2.5 Hz was employed throughout the survey allowing secondary magnetic field decay measurements over a total of 20 time channels. The transmitter and receiver were linked with a reference cable.

In addition, the Company informs that Vernon Arseneau is no longer Vice President of Exploration for the Company.

About Arena Minerals

Arena owns three lithium brine projects in Argentina, consisting of three claims covering a total of 4,000 hectares of the central portion of Salar de Antofalla, located immediately south of Albemarle Corporation's Antofalla project, claims covering 290 hectares in Salar de Hombre Muerto, and an option over 2,000 hectares in the Pocitos Salar.

Arena also owns 80 percent of the Atacama Copper property, consisting of two projects covering approximately 7,000 hectares within the Antofagasta region of Chile. The projects are at low altitudes, within producing mining camps in infrastructure-rich areas, located in the heart of Chile's premier copper mining district.

The technical and scientific aspects of this news release have been reviewed and approved by Mr. William Randall, P.Geo, who is a qualified person pursuant to NI 43-101. As the President & CEO of the Company, Mr. Randall is not considered independent.

