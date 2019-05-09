Sprott Resource Holdings Inc. Announces Results of its Annual Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, May 09, 2019 - Sprott Resource Holdings Inc. (“SRHI” or the “Corporation”) (TSX: SRHI) reported the results of its Annual Meeting of the Corporation's shareholders (the “Shareholders”) held earlier today (the “Meeting”). SRHI is pleased to announce that all resolutions put forward in the Management Information Circular dated March 22, 2019 were approved by the Shareholders.



At the Meeting, each of the following six nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of SRHI:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Lenard F. Boggio 7,978,544 96.73 269,369 3.27 Joan E. Dunne 8,008,230 97.09 239,683 2.91 Bo Liu 8,004,189 97.05 243,724 2.95 Terrence A. Lyons 7,991,388 96.89 256,525 3.11 Arthur Richards Rule IV 7,999,809 96.99 248,104 3.01 David Smith 7,974,434 96.68 273,479 3.32

SRHI also announced that, subsequent to the Meeting, Interim President and Chief Executive Officer Michael Harrison and Andrew Stronach were appointed to the Board of Directors as nominees of Sprott Consulting LP, a subsidiary of Sprott Inc., pursuant to their nomination rights under the management services agreement between the Corporation and Sprott Consulting LP.

For more information about Michael Harrison, see SRHI’s press release dated May 7, 2019.

Andrew Stronach serves as Managing Director, Strategy and Corporate Development at Sprott Inc. and Managing Director at SRHI. Mr. Stronach holds a Masters in Business Administration from the Rotman School of Management at the University of Toronto, a Masters of Science and a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering from Queen’s University, the ICD.D designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors and the Professional Engineering designation (P.Eng.).

In addition to the election of directors, at the Meeting, Shareholders also appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Accountants, as auditors for the Corporation for the ensuing year.

For further details of each of the above matters, please refer to the Management Information Circular of the Corporation dated March 22, 2019 filed under the Corporation’s profile on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com.

About Sprott Resource Holdings Inc.

SRHI is a publicly-listed diversified resource holding company focused on holding businesses in the natural resource industry. Based in Toronto, SRHI is a member of the Sprott Group of Companies and is managed by a team of leading resource professionals. SRHI’s current businesses and holdings are concentrated in the mining and energy sectors. SRHI takes an active role in the businesses in which it operates and is committed to being a high-value partner to the management teams it backs and the co-investors who invest alongside SRHI. For more information about SRHI, please visit www.sprottresource.com.

For further information:

Glen Williams

Managing Director, Investor Relations

T: (416) 943-4394

E: gwilliams@sprott.com