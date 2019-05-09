Wallbridge Mining Announces Voting Results from its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, May 9, 2019 - Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd. (TSX: WM, FWB: WC7) ("Wallbridge") held its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") on May 8, 2019.

A total of 254,159,353 shares or 61% of the outstanding shares of the Company were represented at the Meeting by proxy or in person. All of the matters submitted to the shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's notice of meeting and information circular dated March 21, 2019 ("MIC"), were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting.

Voting on all matters was conducted by a show of hands except for the Private Placement Resolution regarding the issuance of up to 29,166,667 common shares of Wallbridge by way of a non-brokered private placement to Eric Sprott, as described in detail in the MIC, which was conducted by ballot. A total of 231,265,771 votes, or 96%, were cast by ballot for the Private Placement Resolution, 10,230,247 were cast by ballot against the Private Placement Resolution and 12,674,835 were not voted.

The following directors were elected until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are otherwise duly elected or appointed: Alar Soever, Faramarz (Marz) Kord, Parviz Farsangi, W. Warren Holmes, Janet Wilkinson, Darryl Sittler, Shawn Day and Michael Pesner. All of the directors received the support of more than 98% of the votes represented at the meeting as follows:



Votes For Votes Withheld



Number Percent Number Percent Not Voted Alar Soever 190,024,226 98.83% 2,243,200 1.17% 12,674,835 Faramarz (Marz) Kord 189,266,351 98.44% 3,001,075 1.56% 12,674,835 Parviz Farsangi 188,778,726 98.19% 3,488,700 1.82% 12,674,835 W. Warren Holmes 189,909,351 98.77% 2,358,075 1.23% 12,674,835 Janet Wilkinson 188,999,220 98.30% 3,268,206 1.70% 12,674,835 Darryl Sittler 189,048,726 98.33% 3,218,700 1.67% 12,674,835 Shawn Day 190,051,220 98.85% 2,216,206 1.15% 12,674,835 Michael Pesner 189,684,851 98.66% 2,582,575 1.34% 12,674,835

Additionally, setting the number of Directors at eight, confirmation of the appointment of KPMG as the Company's auditors and approval of the Company's Omnibus Share Based Compensation Plan were approved with votes of 99.09%, 99.38% and 97.74% respectively.

About Wallbridge Mining

Wallbridge is establishing a pipeline of projects that will support sustainable production and revenue as well as organic growth through exploration and scalability.

Wallbridge is currently developing its 100%-owned high-grade Fenelon Gold property in Quebec with ongoing exploration and a 35,000-tonne bulk sample. Wallbridge is also pursuing additional advanced-stage projects which would add to the Company's near-term project pipeline. These discussions benefit from the operating capabilities Wallbridge demonstrated by safely and efficiently mining the Broken Hammer deposit in Sudbury, which was completed in October 2015. As part of this strategy, the Company recently optioned the Beschefer Project, an advanced gold property with proven size and grade-potential near Fenelon Gold. Wallbridge is also continuing partner-funded exploration on its large portfolio of nickel, copper, and PGM projects in Sudbury, Ontario, with a focus on its high-grade Parkin project.

Wallbridge also has exposure to exploration for copper and gold in Jamaica and British Columbia through its 11.3% ownership of Carube Copper Corp. (CUC: TSX-V, formerly Miocene Resources Limited, a Wallbridge spin-out of its BC assets).

SOURCE Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd.