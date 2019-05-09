First Quantum Minerals Announces Voting Results for the Election of Directors
TORONTO, May 9, 2019 - First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("First Quantum" or "the Company") (TSX:FM) announced that the nominees listed in the Management Information Circular for the 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders were elected as directors of First Quantum. In total, 519,806,922 shares were voted at the meeting, representing 75.40% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Annual General Meeting on May 9, 2019 in Toronto are set out below. The below results have also been filed on www.SEDAR.com.
|
NAME
|
NUMBER OF SHARES
|
% OF VOTES CAST
|
FOR
|
WITHHELD
|
FOR
|
WITHHELD
|
Philip K.R Pascall
|
503,342,518
|
13,908,773
|
97.31
|
2.69
|
G. Clive Newall
|
510,022,040
|
7,229,251
|
98.60
|
1.40
|
Kathleen Hogenson
|
516,839,920
|
411,371
|
99.92
|
0.08
|
Peter St. George
|
505,261,040
|
11,990,251
|
97.68
|
2.32
|
Andrew Adams
|
498,862,470
|
18,388,821
|
96.44
|
3.56
|
Paul Brunner
|
514,551,375
|
2,699,906
|
99.48
|
0.52
|
Robert Harding
|
507,574,790
|
9,676,501
|
98.13
|
1.87
|
Simon Scott
|
517,064,994
|
186,297
|
99.96
|
0.04
|
Joanne Warner
|
517,061,417
|
189,874
|
99.96
|
0.04
On Behalf of the Board of Directors of First Quantum Minerals Ltd.
G. Clive Newall
President
For further information visit our website at www.first-quantum.com
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/first-quantum-minerals-announces-voting-results-for-the-election-of-directors-300847704.html
SOURCE First Quantum Minerals Ltd.
Contact
North American contact: Lisa Doddridge, Director, Investor Relations, Tel: (416) 361-6400 Toll-free: 1 (888) 688-6577 E-Mail: lisa.doddridge@fqml.com; United Kingdom contact: Clive Newall, President, Tel: +44 7802 721663 Fax: +44 140 327 3494 E-Mail: clive.newall@fqml.com