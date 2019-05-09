Menü Artikel
First Quantum Minerals Announces Voting Results for the Election of Directors

22:52 Uhr  |  CNW

TORONTO, May 9, 2019 -  First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("First Quantum" or "the Company") (TSX:FM) announced that the nominees listed in the Management Information Circular for the 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders were elected as directors of First Quantum.  In total, 519,806,922 shares were voted at the meeting, representing 75.40% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Annual General Meeting on May 9, 2019 in Toronto are set out below. The below results have also been filed on www.SEDAR.com.

NAME

NUMBER OF SHARES

% OF VOTES CAST

FOR

WITHHELD

FOR

WITHHELD

Philip K.R Pascall

503,342,518

13,908,773

97.31

2.69

G. Clive Newall

510,022,040

7,229,251

98.60

1.40

Kathleen Hogenson

516,839,920

411,371

99.92

0.08

Peter St. George

505,261,040

11,990,251

97.68

2.32

Andrew Adams

498,862,470

18,388,821

96.44

3.56

Paul Brunner

514,551,375

2,699,906

99.48

0.52

Robert Harding

507,574,790

9,676,501

98.13

1.87

Simon Scott

517,064,994

186,297

99.96

0.04

Joanne Warner

517,061,417

189,874

99.96

0.04

 

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of First Quantum Minerals Ltd.   
G. Clive Newall
President

For further information visit our website at www.first-quantum.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/first-quantum-minerals-announces-voting-results-for-the-election-of-directors-300847704.html

SOURCE First Quantum Minerals Ltd.



Contact
North American contact: Lisa Doddridge, Director, Investor Relations, Tel: (416) 361-6400 Toll-free: 1 (888) 688-6577 E-Mail: lisa.doddridge@fqml.com; United Kingdom contact: Clive Newall, President, Tel: +44 7802 721663 Fax: +44 140 327 3494 E-Mail: clive.newall@fqml.com
