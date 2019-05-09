NioCorp Announces Final Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement for Aggregate Gross Proceeds of C$1.77 Million

CENTENNIAL, May 09, 2019 - NioCorp Developments Ltd. (“NioCorp” or the “Company”) (TSX:NB) (OTCQX:NIOBF) is pleased to announce the close of the second and final tranche (the “Final Tranche Closing”) of its non-brokered private placement (the “Private Placement”) announced April 18, 2019. Aggregate gross proceeds for the Private Placement (including both the first and the final tranche) totaled approximately C$1.77 million. Pursuant to the Private Placement the Company issued an aggregate total of 2,957,164 units of the Company (“Units”) at a price of C$0.60 per Unit. Each Unit was comprised of one Common Share of the Company and one half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a “Warrant”). Each full Warrant entitles the holder to acquire a Common Share of the Company at a price of C$0.72 until two years from the date of issuance.

NioCorp closed the first tranche of the Private Placement on April 29, 2019, consisting of the issuance of 1,666,664 Units, at a price of C$0.60 per Unit, for gross proceeds of C$999,998.40. The Final Tranche Closing consisted of the issuance of 1,290,500 Units at a price of C$0.60 per Unit, for gross proceeds of C$774,300.00.

Proceeds from the Private Placement will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes. The Company paid cash commissions of C$29,999.95 in connection with the Private Placement to brokers outside of the United States. All of the securities sold pursuant to the Private Placement will be subject to a four month hold period, which will expire four months and one day from the date of issuance.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “1933 Act”) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

