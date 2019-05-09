Pan American Silver Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

VANCOUVER, May 9, 2019 - Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) (the "Company") reported the voting results from its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held May 8, 2019 in Vancouver, British Columbia (the "Meeting"). Each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting is described in detail in the Company's Management Information Circular dated March 18, 2019, which is available on the Company's website at panamericansilver.com.

A total of 154,355,029 common shares were represented at the meeting, being 73.70% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares. Shareholders voted in favour of all matters brought before the meeting, including the appointment of auditors for the ensuing year, the authorization of the directors to fix the remuneration payable to the auditors, the acceptance of the Company's approach to executive compensation, otherwise known as say-on-pay, and the election of management's nominees as directors.

Election of Directors

Director Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Ross J. Beaty 100,813,203 (91.00%) 9,972,028 (9.00%) Michael L. Carroll 110,338,341 (99.60%) 446,890 (0.40%) Neil de Gelder 105,752,567 (95.46%) 5,032,664 (4.54%) Walter T. Segsworth 106,227,678 (95.89%) 4,557,553 (4.11%) Michael Steinmann 107,039,417 (96.62%) 3,745,814 (3.38%) Gillian D. Winckler 107,200,363 (96.76%) 3,584,868 (3.24%) Charles A. Jeannes 109,230,827 (98.60%) 1,554,404 (1.40%) C. Kevin McArthur 100,574,097 (90.78%) 10,211,134 (9.22%)

Mr. David Press did not stand for re-election to the Company's Board of Directors in 2019.

"On behalf of Pan American's Board and management, I would like to thank Mr. Press for his contributions to the stewardship of the Company over the past 11 years. His depth of knowledge and experience in mining operations and project development were a great benefit to the Company," said Ross Beaty, Chair of the Board of Directors.

Say-on-Pay

Resolution Votes For Votes Against Advisory resolution approving the

Company's approach to executive

compensation 107,177,990 (96.74%) 3,607,238 (3.26%)

Appointment of Auditor

Resolution Votes For Votes Withheld Resolution to appoint Deloitte LLP as

auditors of the Company until its next

annual general meeting. 150,824,919 (97.82%) 3,365,826 (2.18%)

About Pan American Silver

Pan American is the world's second largest primary silver producer, providing enhanced exposure to silver through a diversified portfolio of assets, large reserves and growing production. We own and operate mines in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina and Bolivia. In addition, we own the Escobal mine in Guatemala that is currently not operating. In 2019, we celebrate our silver anniversary: 25 years of operating in Latin America, earning an industry-leading reputation for operational excellence and corporate social responsibility. We are headquartered in Vancouver, B.C. and our shares trade on NASDAQ and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "PAAS".

