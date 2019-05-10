Defiance Appoints New Executive Chairman

Vancouver, May 9, 2019 - Defiance Silver Corp. (TSXV: DEF) ("Defiance") is pleased to announce that Chris Wright has joined Defiance as a Director and Executive Chairman of the Board.

Mr. Wright adds significant depth to the board with over 28 years in the investment industry. He is currently the Founding Partner, President & Director of Windermere Capital (Canada) Inc, an investment firm and portfolio adviser to two private investment funds - the Navigator Fund and the Breakaway Strategic Resource Fund that are both significant shareholders of Defiance. Prior to Windermere, Mr. Wright held senior positions with RBC Dominion Securities and Solium Capital. Since 2002, he has worked with leading hedge funds and managers throughout North America to develop proprietary and customized investment solutions for institutional and high net worth investors. Mr. Wright is a Registered Portfolio Manager and a graduate of Bishop's University.

Peter J. Hawley, Interim President & CEO of Defiance, stated, "On behalf of the Board, I would like to welcome Chris to the Defiance team. Chris brings significant financial market knowledge and financing depth to the board. His extensive experience and success in managing investment funds in the mining sector, fund-raising and deal structuring will be a tremendous benefit to Defiance shareholders as we advance both the San Acacio Silver deposit and Tepal Gold-Copper project in Mexico."

Mr. Peter J. Hawley, P.Geo. Interim President & CEO, is a Qualified Person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 and has approved the technical information in this press release.

About Defiance Silver Corp.

Defiance Silver Corp. (TSXV: DEF) (OTC: DNCVF) (FSE: D4E) is a district scale resource exploration company advancing the San Acacio Deposit, located in the historic Zacatecas Silver District and the 100% owned Tepal Gold/Copper Project in Michoacán state, Mexico. Defiance is managed by a team of proven mine developers with a track record of exploring, advancing and developing several operating mines and advanced resource projects. Defiance's corporate mandate is to expand the San Acacio and Tepal projects to become premier Mexican silver and gold deposits. Please visit our YouTube channel for more information on our projects.

On behalf of Defiance Silver Corp.

"Peter J. Hawley"

Interim President & CEO

Chairman of the Board, Director

For more information, please contact: Sunny Pannu - Corporate Development (604) 669 7315 or via email at pannu@defiancesilver.com

2300 - 1177 West Hastings Street

Vancouver, BC V6E 2K3

www.defiancesilver.com

Tel: 604-669-7315

Email:info@defiancesilver.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/44708