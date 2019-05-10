Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Chibougamau Independent Mines Announces Board Appointment and $1 Million Flow-Through Financing

00:08 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

ROUYN-NORANDA, May 09, 2019 - Chibougamau Independent Mines Inc. (CBG-TSX-V in Canada, CLL1-Frankfurt, Stuttgart and Lang & Schwarz Stock Exchanges in Germany) is pleased to announce that Mr. David Lotan has been appointed to the Board of Directors of the Corporation.

David Lotan is the President of Lotan Holdings Inc., an investment company focused on natural resource opportunities. On April 24, 2019, Lotan Holdings Inc. announced that it owns more than 10% of Chibougamau’s outstanding shares, and that it acquired such shares for investment purposes. Mr. Lotan was previously the founder and CEO of the structured finance operations of Polar Capital, a Canadian merchant bank and alternative asset manager, portfolio manager for the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan, and a risk management consultant with PricewaterhouseCoopers focused on commodities and rates. Mr. Lotan is a Chartered Accountant and CPA. He is also a director of Aurion Resources Ltd., an exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange with projects in Finland.

Chibougamau is also pleased to announce that it will effect a non-brokered private placement of a maximum of 4,444,444 “flow-through” common shares at a price of $0.225 per share, for maximum gross proceeds to Chibougamau of $1,000,000. Chibougamau will use the proceeds from the private placement for exploration on certain of its properties in Quebec. Closing of the private placement is expected to take place on or before May 24, 2019.

The private placement and the appointment of David Lotan to the Board of Directors are subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release.



We Seek Safe Harbour. 		CUSIP Number 167101 203
LEI 529900GYUP9EBEF7U709


For further information, contact:
Jack Stoch, P.Geo., Acc.Dir.
President & CEO
Chibougamau Independent Mines Inc.
86, 14th Street
Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec Canada J9X 2J1		 Tel.: 819.797.5242
Fax: 819.797.1470
info@chibougamaumines.com
www.chibougamaumines.com

41,958,442 shares issued and outstanding


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Chibougamau Independent Mines Inc.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.chibougamaumines.com


Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2019.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap