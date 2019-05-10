VANCOUVER, May 9, 2019 - Equinox Gold Corp. (TSX-V: EQX, OTC: EQXFF) ("Equinox Gold" or the "Company") announces that, pursuant to the Company's stock option plan and the restricted share unit ("RSU") plan, it has granted stock options exercisable into 145,454 common shares in the Company and RSUs exercisable into 80,000 shares in the Company to its two new directors. The stock options are exercisable at C$1.08 per share with a 5-year term, with 50% vesting one year after the date of grant and 50% vesting after two years. The RSUs vest 50% one year after the date of grant with the remainder vesting after two years.

Cautionary Notes and Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/equinox-gold-grants-stock-options-and-rsus-to-new-directors-300847742.html

SOURCE Equinox Gold Corp.