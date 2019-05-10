Mirasol Reports on 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, May 9, 2019 - Mirasol Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: MRZ) (OTCPK: MRZLF) (the "Company" or "Mirasol") announced the results of its 2019 Annual General Meeting of shareholders, which was held at the Company's offices on May 8, 2019 (the "Meeting").

The shareholders of the Company represented at the Meeting elected Norman Pitcher, Dana Prince, Nick DeMare, John Tognetti, Patrick Evans and Diane Nicolson as directors of the Company for the ensuing year. Further, shareholders also approved: (i) the reappointment of Davidson & Company as the Company's independent auditor; and (ii) the Equity Incentive Plan, all as described in the Information Circular prepared for the Meeting.

Following the formal business of the Meeting, Norman Pitcher, the President and CEO of the Company, engaged in an informal discussion and provided a corporate update to the shareholders present at the Meeting.

Subsequent to the Meeting, the Board reappointed the following officers of the Company: Norman Pitcher, President and CEO; Dana Prince, Chairman; Mathew Lee, CFO; Timothy Heenan, Country Manager; Jonathan Rosset, VP Corporate Development and Gregory Smith, Corporate Secretary.

Mirasol is a premier project generation company that is focused on the discovery and development of profitable precious metal and copper deposits, operating via a hybrid joint venture and self-funded drilling business model. Strategic joint ventures with precious metal producers have enabled Mirasol to maintain a tight share structure while advancing its priority projects that are focused in high-potential regions in Chile and Argentina. Mirasol employs an integrated generative and on-ground exploration approach, combining leading-edge technologies and experienced exploration geoscientists to maximize the potential for discovery. Mirasol is in a strong financial position and has a significant portfolio of exploration projects located within the Tertiary Age Mineral belts of Chile and the Jurassic age Au and Ag district of Santa Cruz Province Argentina.

