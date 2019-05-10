Menü Artikel
Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Election of Directors and Approval of Special Matters

00:11 Uhr  |  CNW

TSX: WPM
NYSE: WPM

VANCOUVER, May 9, 2019 - Wheaton Precious Metals™ Corp. ("Wheaton" or the "Company") announces that the nominees listed below were elected as directors of Wheaton at the 2019 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders. Detailed results of the vote for directors of the Company held at the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders earlier today are shown below:

Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes
Withheld

% Withheld

George L. Brack

278,125,184

95.82%

12,139,328

4.18%

John A. Brough

267,610,467

92.20%

22,654,045

7.80%

R. Peter Gillin

261,747,140

90.18%

28,517,372

9.82%

Chantal Gosselin

289,541,110

99.75%

723,402

0.25%

Douglas M. Holtby

270,253,706

93.11%

20,010,806

6.89%

Charles A. Jeannes

288,643,472

99.44%

1,621,040

0.56%

Eduardo Luna

260,173,733

89.63%

30,090,779

10.37%

Marilyn Schonberner

287,667,742

99.11%

2,596,770

0.89%

Randy V.J. Smallwood

286,540,065

98.72%

3,724,447

1.28%

 

In addition, the following special matter was approved by shareholders at the 2019 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders:

  • the non-binding advisory resolution accepting the Company's approach to executive compensation was carried with 94.04% of the votes cast in favour of such resolution.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wheaton-precious-metals-announces-election-of-directors-and-approval-of-special-matters-300847758.html

SOURCE Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.



Contact
Patrick Drouin, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., Tel: 1-844-288-9878, Email: info@wheatonpm.com, Website: www.wheatonpm.com
