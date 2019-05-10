VANCOUVER, May 9, 2019 - Wheaton Precious Metals™ Corp. ("Wheaton" or the "Company") announces that the nominees listed below were elected as directors of Wheaton at the 2019 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders. Detailed results of the vote for directors of the Company held at the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders earlier today are shown below:
Nominee
Votes For
% For
Votes Withheld
% Withheld
George L. Brack
278,125,184
95.82%
12,139,328
4.18%
John A. Brough
267,610,467
92.20%
22,654,045
7.80%
R. Peter Gillin
261,747,140
90.18%
28,517,372
9.82%
Chantal Gosselin
289,541,110
99.75%
723,402
0.25%
Douglas M. Holtby
270,253,706
93.11%
20,010,806
6.89%
Charles A. Jeannes
288,643,472
99.44%
1,621,040
0.56%
Eduardo Luna
260,173,733
89.63%
30,090,779
10.37%
Marilyn Schonberner
287,667,742
99.11%
2,596,770
0.89%
Randy V.J. Smallwood
286,540,065
98.72%
3,724,447
1.28%
In addition, the following special matter was approved by shareholders at the 2019 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders:
the non-binding advisory resolution accepting the Company's approach to executive compensation was carried with 94.04% of the votes cast in favour of such resolution.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wheaton-precious-metals-announces-election-of-directors-and-approval-of-special-matters-300847758.html
