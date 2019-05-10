Atlantic Gold Files NI 43-101 Technical Report

VANCOUVER, May 9, 2019 - Atlantic Gold Corp. (TSX-V:AGB) ("Atlantic" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed a National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") Technical Report entitled "Moose River Consolidated Mine, Nova Scotia, Canada, NI 43-101 Technical Report" with an effective date of March 25, 2019 (the "Technical Report"). The Technical Report is available for review on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and on the Company's website (www.atlanticgoldcorporation.com).

The results of the Technical Report supporting the updated mineral reserve statement and life of mine production plan for the Company's MRC Mine were originally presented in a news release dated March 25, 2019, which is also available for review on SEDAR and the Company's website.

Atlantic Gold Corporation (www.atlanticgoldcorporation.com)

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Steven Dean"

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

+1 604 689-5564

