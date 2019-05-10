Nevada Gold Mines to Open Enormous Opportunities for Stakeholders

ELKO, May 09, 2019 - Nevada Gold Mines, the new joint venture between Barrick Gold Corp. (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) (“Barrick”) and Newmont Goldcorp Corp. (NYSE:NEM)(TSX:NGT) (“Newmont Goldcorp”), is a classic case of the whole being more valuable than the sum of its parts, Barrick President and Chief Executive Officer Mark Bristow said today.



At a presentation to local stakeholders, Bristow said the logic for combining the two companies’ Nevada assets has always been compelling, and now we are able to realize the potential by building on decades-long efforts to realize these synergies. Teams from both sides are at present very constructively engaged in integrating the joint venture assets, and this process should be completed at the end of the current quarter.

The name of the new joint venture company was revealed at Barrick’s quarterly results presentation yesterday, and Bristow said its branding reflected the joint venture partners’ deep roots in Nevada, a state rich in gold deposits.

“Nevada Gold Mines will have three Tier One1 gold mines: Barrick’s Cortez; the combination of Barrick’s Goldstrike and Newmont Goldcorp’s Carlin; and Barrick’s Turquoise Ridge with Newmont Goldcorp’s Twin Creeks. In addition, our Goldrush-Fourmile project has the potential to become the fourth,” Bristow said.

“It will be one of the world’s greatest gold mining operations and will create sustainable, long-term value for all its stakeholders, not least the State and people of Nevada.”

Bristow announced that Greg Walker, currently head of operations for Barrick’s North American region, had been appointed as Executive Managing Director of Nevada Gold Mines. He will head a team representing a balanced combination of Barrick and Newmont Goldcorp executives with dynamic energetic talent moving up into leadership positions.

Nevada Gold Mines, owned 61.5% by Barrick and 38.5% by Newmont Goldcorp, will be operated by Barrick. The operations making up the joint venture produced in excess of 4 million ounces of gold in 2018, more than double the next largest gold mining complex.

