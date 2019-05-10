VIDEO: Ellis Martin Report: Nikolaos Cacos of Blue Sky Uranium: Discusses the Uranium Sector and the Company's Project in Southern Argentina

Vancouver, Canada - In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report, Ellis speaks with Nikolaos Cacos, the President and CEO of Blue Sky Uranium (CVE:BSK) (OTCMKTS:BKUCF) about growth in the uranium sector and the company's project in Southern Argentina with 100% control of more than 450,000 hectares of vanadium and uranium mining tenures. Why invest in uranium? Why now?To view the Video Audio, please visit:http://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/97069/BSK





Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (CVE:BSK) is a leader in uranium discovery in Argentina. The Company's objective is to deliver exceptional returns to shareholders by rapidly advancing a portfolio of surficial uranium deposits into low-cost producers. Blue Sky holds has the exclusive right to of properties in two provinces in Argentina. The Company's flagship Amarillo Grande Project was an in-house discovery of a new district that has the potential to be both a leading domestic supplier of uranium to the growing Argentine market and a new international market supplier. The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.



