VIDEO: Ellis Martin Report: Nikolaos Cacos of Blue Sky Uranium: Discusses the Uranium Sector and the Company's Project in Southern Argentina

Vancouver, Canada - In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report, Ellis speaks with Nikolaos Cacos, the President and CEO of Blue Sky Uranium (CVE:BSK) (OTCMKTS:BKUCF) about growth in the uranium sector and the company's project in Southern Argentina with 100% control of more than 450,000 hectares of vanadium and uranium mining tenures. Why invest in uranium? Why now?
To view the Video Audio, please visit: http://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/97069/BSK
About Blue Sky Uranium Corp:
Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (CVE:BSK) is a leader in uranium discovery in Argentina. The Company's objective is to deliver exceptional returns to shareholders by rapidly advancing a portfolio of surficial uranium deposits into low-cost producers. Blue Sky holds has the exclusive right to of properties in two provinces in Argentina. The Company's flagship Amarillo Grande Project was an in-house discovery of a new district that has the potential to be both a leading domestic supplier of uranium to the growing Argentine market and a new international market supplier. The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.
About The Ellis Martin Report:
The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. TEMR is broadcasted on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and The Opportunity Radio Network. CEO and company interviews are paid for by those represented on the program.
