Central Timmins Exploration Corp. Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, May 10, 2019 - Central Timmins Exploration Corp. ("CTEC" or the "Company") (TSXV: CTEC) today reported that at the annual and special meeting of shareholders held on May 9, 2019, all resolutions proposed to shareholders were duly passed.

A total of 20,557,000 common shares of the Company, representing 40% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares as at the record date were voted, in person or by proxy, and the five nominees listed in the management information circular of the Company dated April 5, 2019 (the "Circular") were elected as directors of the Company until the next annual meeting of shareholders. The results are set out below:

Name of Nominee Votes Cast FOR % of Votes Cast FOR Votes WITHHELD % of Votes WITHHELD Neville Dastoor 20,557,000 100% - - Charles Gryba 20,557,000 100% - - Julian Kemp 20,057,000 97% 500,000 3% Wes Roberts 20,557,000 100% - - John Sullivan 20,057,000 97% 500,000 3%

Also at the meeting, MNP LLP, Chartered Accountants were appointed as the Company's auditors for the ensuing year and shareholders ratified and approved the stock option plan of the Company, as attached as Schedule "B" to the Circular.

About Central Timmins Exploration Corp.

CTEC is an early-stage Canadian-based junior exploration company with property exclusively in the Porcupine Mining District and mainly within the City Limits of Timmins in the northeastern region of Ontario. The Company's assets are prospective for gold as well as a suite of base metals. See the company website at www.centraltimmins.com.

