SEMAFO Announces Election of Directors

MONTREAL, May 10, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - SEMAFO (TSX: SMF) (OMX: SMF) announces that at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on May 9, 2019, all directors nominated in the 2019 management proxy circular were elected. A total of 209,297,330 common shares or 64.24% of our issued and outstanding common shares were represented in person or by proxy at the meeting.

Detailed results are as follows:

Nominee Votes For % of

Votes For Votes

Withheld % of Votes

Withheld Terence F. Bowles 206,982,727 99.98 44,540 0.02 Hélène Cartier 206,963,864 99.97 63,503 0.03 Benoit Desormeaux 206,835,429 99.91 191,938 0.09 Flore Konan 206,982,792 99.98 44,475 0.02 John LeBoutillier 153,857,219 74.32 53,170,148 25.68 Gilles Masson 203,861,791 98.47 3,165,576 1.53 Tertius Zongo 206,986,375 99.98 40,992 0.02

Additionally, the proposal to appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors was approved:

For: 99.21% Withheld: 0.79%

Finally, an advisory resolution on the Corporation's approach to executive compensation was approved.

For: 86.06% Against: 13.94%

About SEMAFO

SEMAFO is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with over twenty years' experience building and operating mines in West Africa. The Corporation operates two mines, the Boungou and Mana Mines in Burkina Faso. SEMAFO is committed to building value through responsible mining of its quality assets and leveraging its development pipeline.

SOURCE SEMAFO