SEMAFO Announces Election of Directors

14:30 Uhr  |  CNW

MONTREAL, May 10, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - SEMAFO (TSX: SMF) (OMX: SMF) announces that at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on May 9, 2019, all directors nominated in the 2019 management proxy circular were elected. A total of 209,297,330 common shares or 64.24% of our issued and outstanding common shares were represented in person or by proxy at the meeting.

Detailed results are as follows:

 

Nominee

Votes For

% of
Votes For

Votes
Withheld

% of Votes
Withheld

Terence F. Bowles

206,982,727

99.98

44,540

0.02

Hélène Cartier

206,963,864

99.97

63,503

0.03

Benoit Desormeaux

206,835,429

99.91

191,938

0.09

Flore Konan

206,982,792

99.98

44,475

0.02

John LeBoutillier

153,857,219

74.32

53,170,148

25.68

Gilles Masson

203,861,791

98.47

3,165,576

1.53

Tertius Zongo

206,986,375

99.98

40,992

0.02

 

Additionally, the proposal to appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors was approved:

 

For:

99.21%

Withheld:

0.79%

 

Finally, an advisory resolution on the Corporation's approach to executive compensation was approved.

 

For:

86.06%

Against:

13.94%

 

About SEMAFO
SEMAFO is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with over twenty years' experience building and operating mines in West Africa. The Corporation operates two mines, the Boungou and Mana Mines in Burkina Faso. SEMAFO is committed to building value through responsible mining of its quality assets and leveraging its development pipeline.

 

SOURCE SEMAFO



Contact
SEMAFO: John Jentz, Vice-President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations, E-mail:John.Jentz@semafo.com; Ruth Hanna, Analyst, Investor Relations, E-mail: Ruth.Hanna@semafo.com; Tel. local & overseas: +1 (514) 744 4408, North America Toll-Free: 1 (888) 744 4408, Website: www.semafo.com
