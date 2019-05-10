SEMAFO Announces Election of Directors
MONTREAL, May 10, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - SEMAFO (TSX: SMF) (OMX: SMF) announces that at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on May 9, 2019, all directors nominated in the 2019 management proxy circular were elected. A total of 209,297,330 common shares or 64.24% of our issued and outstanding common shares were represented in person or by proxy at the meeting.
Detailed results are as follows:
|
Nominee
|
Votes For
|
% of
|
Votes
|
% of Votes
|
Terence F. Bowles
|
206,982,727
|
99.98
|
44,540
|
0.02
|
Hélène Cartier
|
206,963,864
|
99.97
|
63,503
|
0.03
|
Benoit Desormeaux
|
206,835,429
|
99.91
|
191,938
|
0.09
|
Flore Konan
|
206,982,792
|
99.98
|
44,475
|
0.02
|
John LeBoutillier
|
153,857,219
|
74.32
|
53,170,148
|
25.68
|
Gilles Masson
|
203,861,791
|
98.47
|
3,165,576
|
1.53
|
Tertius Zongo
|
206,986,375
|
99.98
|
40,992
|
0.02
Additionally, the proposal to appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors was approved:
|
For:
|
99.21%
|
Withheld:
|
0.79%
Finally, an advisory resolution on the Corporation's approach to executive compensation was approved.
|
For:
|
86.06%
|
Against:
|
13.94%
About SEMAFO
SEMAFO is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with over twenty years' experience building and operating mines in West Africa. The Corporation operates two mines, the Boungou and Mana Mines in Burkina Faso. SEMAFO is committed to building value through responsible mining of its quality assets and leveraging its development pipeline.
