Group Eleven Completes Agreement with VRIFY Technology

VANCOUVER, May 10, 2019 - Group Eleven Resources Corp. (TSX.V: ZNG; OTCQB: GRLVF; FRA: 3GE) ("Group Eleven" or the "Company") announces that further to the Company's news release issued on May 7, 2019, the Company has now completed the first of two agreements with VRIFY Technology Inc. ("VRIFY").

VRIFY's technology communicates a company's value with presentation tools that simplify information and translate tough to digest data into compelling content. The platform allows companies to showcase project data with interactive 3D models, host global site visits of remote assets using virtual tours, and present content to any device, anytime, anywhere in the world.

Group Eleven's projects and interactive 3D models are shown on the Company's website under Supplemental Information and accessible on the VRIFY app on iOS and Android devices, as well as on www.VRIFY.com.

In consideration of these services, the Company will issue 171,429 common shares at a deemed price of $0.07. The common shares will be issued pursuant to the Consultants Exemption, as defined in Section 2.24 of National Instrument 45-106, and, therefore, will not be subject to a hold period.

The settlement is subject to receipt of all required regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Group Eleven Resources

Group Eleven Resources Corp. (TSX.V: ZNG; FRA: 3GE and OTC: GRLVF) is a mineral exploration company focused on advanced stage zinc exploration in Ireland. The Company's large land package allows Group Eleven to leverage new geological approach and geophysical technology to systematically rethink key aspects of the Irish zinc district. The Company's two key projects in Ireland include: a 60% interest in the Ballinalack project (joint ventured with Nonfemet - one of the largest zinc producers in China), located in north-east Ireland, hosting potential Navan Bed mineralization in the Pale Beds; and a 75.56% interest in the Stonepark project (joint ventured with Arkle Resources plc), located near Limerick, next to one of the world's largest undeveloped zinc deposits: Glencore's Pallas Green deposit. The Company's team includes accomplished mining professionals with direct experience in finding mines, building companies and exploring Irish zinc deposits.

Additional information about the Company is available at www.groupelevenresources.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Bart Jaworski, P.Geo.

Chief Executive Officer

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Group Eleven Resources Corp.