Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Excellon Reports 2019 Annual Meeting Results

18:29 Uhr  |  CNW

­­­­­­­­­­­TORONTO, May 10, 2019 /CNW/ -

Excellon Resources Inc. (TSX:EXN; OTC:EXLLF) ("Excellon" or the "Company") is pleased to report that shareholders voted in favour of all items of business, including the election of directors at the 2019 Annual Meeting held on May 9, 2019. Detailed results from the election of directors are set out below:

Director

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

André Fortier

27,952,409

99.40%

168,349

0.60%

Alan McFarland

27,952,965

99.40%

167,793

0.60%

Brendan Cahill

27,826,275

98.95%

294,483

1.05%

Jacques McMullen

27,967,775

99.46%

152,983

0.54%

Daniella Dimitrov

27,961,259

99.43%

159,499

0.57%

Laurie Curtis

27,809,599

98.89%

311,159

1.11%

Andrew Farncomb

27,969,775

99.46%

150,983

0.54%

Oliver Fernàndez

25,635,798

91.16%

2,484,960

8.84%

 

Complete voting results are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Excellon

Excellon's 100%-owned Platosa Mine has been Mexico's highest-grade silver mine since production commenced in 2005. The Company is focused on optimizing Platosa's cost and production profile, discovering further high-grade silver and carbonate replacement deposit (CRD) mineralization on the 21,000 hectare Platosa Project and epithermal silver mineralization on the 100%-owned 45,000 hectare Evolución Property, and capitalizing on current market conditions by acquiring undervalued projects in the Americas.

Additional details on the La Platosa Mine and the rest of Excellon's exploration properties are available at www.excellonresources.com.

SOURCE Excellon Resources Inc.



Contact
Excellon Resources Inc., Brendan Cahill, President & Chief Executive Officer or Nisha Hasan, Vice President Investor Relations, (416) 364-1130, info@excellonresources.com, www.excellonresources.com
Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Excellon Resources Inc.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.excellonresources.com


Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2019.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap