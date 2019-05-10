Excellon Reports 2019 Annual Meeting Results

­­­­­­­­­­­TORONTO, May 10, 2019 /CNW/ -

Excellon Resources Inc. (TSX:EXN; OTC:EXLLF) ("Excellon" or the "Company") is pleased to report that shareholders voted in favour of all items of business, including the election of directors at the 2019 Annual Meeting held on May 9, 2019. Detailed results from the election of directors are set out below:

Director Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld André Fortier 27,952,409 99.40% 168,349 0.60% Alan McFarland 27,952,965 99.40% 167,793 0.60% Brendan Cahill 27,826,275 98.95% 294,483 1.05% Jacques McMullen 27,967,775 99.46% 152,983 0.54% Daniella Dimitrov 27,961,259 99.43% 159,499 0.57% Laurie Curtis 27,809,599 98.89% 311,159 1.11% Andrew Farncomb 27,969,775 99.46% 150,983 0.54% Oliver Fernàndez 25,635,798 91.16% 2,484,960 8.84%

Complete voting results are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Excellon

Excellon's 100%-owned Platosa Mine has been Mexico's highest-grade silver mine since production commenced in 2005. The Company is focused on optimizing Platosa's cost and production profile, discovering further high-grade silver and carbonate replacement deposit (CRD) mineralization on the 21,000 hectare Platosa Project and epithermal silver mineralization on the 100%-owned 45,000 hectare Evolución Property, and capitalizing on current market conditions by acquiring undervalued projects in the Americas.

Additional details on the La Platosa Mine and the rest of Excellon's exploration properties are available at www.excellonresources.com.

SOURCE Excellon Resources Inc.