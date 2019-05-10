Fjordland Engages Investor Relations Consultant

Vancouver, May 10, 2019 - Fjordland Exploration Inc. (TSXV: FEX) ("Fjordland" or the "Company") reports that under an agreement dated March 8, 2017, the Company engaged Freeform Communications Inc. ("Freeform"), founded in 1992 and managed by Robert Ferguson, sole director, to provide investor relations services at a remuneration of $1,500 per month commencing April 1, 2017 until such time as the agreement is terminated. The agreement is still in full force and effect. Services include day to day investor relations, keeping shareholders and the financial community updated and website maintenance. Freeform were granted stock options as follows: 50,000 exercisable at $0.55 until September 12, 2022 and 125,000 exercisable at $0.165 until June 28, 2023.

About Fjordland Exploration Inc.

Fjordland Exploration Inc. is a mineral exploration company that is focused on the discovery of large scale potentially economic deposits located in Canada. For further information visit Fjordland's website at www.fjordlandex.com.

