Nevada Clean Magnesium Provides Update on Timing of Plan of Arrangement

VANCOUVER, May 10, 2019 - Nevada Clean Magnesium Inc. . (TSXV: NVM; Frankfurt-M1V; OTCQB:MLYFF) (the "Company") today announced that it intends to complete its previously announced plan of arrangement, pursuant to which the Company will be discontinued from the jurisdiction of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) and domesticated under the General Corporation Law of the State of Delaware under the name "Western Magnesium Corporation" (the "Plan of Arrangement"), on May 14, 2019 and will trade under the symbol of "WMG" on the TSX Venture Exchange.

For further information regarding the Plan of Arrangement, please refer to the Company's management information circular dated April 5, 2019, which is available on the Company SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this news release include the anticipated timing for completion of the Plan of Arrangement. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

