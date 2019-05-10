Getchell Gold Corp. Announces OSC Approval to Issue Shares

Toronto, May 10, 2019 - Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) ("Getchell Gold" or the "Company"), reports, further to its press release dated February 21, 2019, it has been notified by the Ontario Securities Commission that the Company has received approval to issue 1,399,402 common shares (or 4.88% of current issued and outstanding shares) from its treasury in satisfaction of claims that may have resulted from the purchase of pre-consolidated GTCH shares via exchange trades executed during the period from December 3, 2018 to December 18, 2018.

A claim must be submitted to CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. (CDS) by a Participant no later than 4:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on May 24, 2019 (the "Expiry Date"). Following receipt of a claim and the supporting documentation from CDS, the Company will review and assess each claim and the supporting documentation to determine if a claim is an eligible claim, and will honour all eligible claims. If a claim is contested by the Company, the Company and the claiming Participant will negotiate in good faith and in a timely matter to resolve the dispute and reach a settlement agreement as soon as possible.

Any persons who may have traded in the Company's shares from December 3, 2018 to December 18, 2018 should contact their broker for further details.

The Company also announces, further to its press release dated May 1, 2019, the correct number of warrants to be amended as to exercise price and expiry date is 2,253,989. The Warrants were initially issued to pursuant to a financing completed on November 2, 2018. Each Warrant entitled the holder to acquire one common share at a price of $0.52 per share until November 2, 2020. The Warrants will be re-priced to an exercise price of $0.25 per share. The expiry date has been amended to the earlier of:

If, for any 10 consecutive trading days, the closing price of the listed shares exceeds $0.3125, the term of the warrants will be amended to 30 days which 30-day period will commence 7 days from the end of the 10-day trading period; or

November 2, 2020.

For further information contact the Company at +1 303 517 8764.

William Wagener, Chairman & CEO

+1 303 517 8764

wswagener@att.net

