Barkerville Appoints Blair Zaritsky to the Board of Directors

TORONTO, May 10, 2019 - Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd. (TSXV:BGM) ("Barkerville" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Blair Zaritsky as a director of the Corporation.



Mr. Zaritsky has over fifteen years of professional experience in the mining sector. He also has extensive international business experience working in Australia and managing teams in Mexico, Peru, Columbia, Brazil, Namibia, Honduras and Nicaragua. He is currently the CFO of Osisko Mining Inc. ("Osisko") and has held this position since June 2011. As CFO, Mr. Zaritsky completed Osisko's Initial Public Offering on the TSX and helped raise over $350-million in capital. He also facilitated the growth of Osisko from a market cap of $10 million to over $1 billion. Prior to his role, Mr. Zaritsky was Corporate Controller of INV Metals Inc. Mr. Zaritsky was also director of Gungnir Resources Inc. from July 2011 to August 2015. He is also a member of the CPA Canada IFRS Committee Mining Task Force that produces viewpoints on accounting issues in the mining sector. Mr. Zaritsky is a graduate of the University of Western Ontario with a B.A. in Economics. He also an Honours Diploma in Accounting from Brock University and is both a CPA and a CA.

About Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd.

The Corporation is focused on developing its extensive mineral rights package located in the historical Cariboo Mining District of central British Columbia. Barkerville's Cariboo Gold Project mineral tenures cover 1,950 square kilometres; along a strike length of 67 kilometres which includes several past producing placer and hard rock mines, making it one of the most well-endowed land packages in British Columbia. Since the management change in mid-2015, the Corporation has unlocked the fundamental structural controls of gold mineralization. The Company's Brownfield's exploration team is focused on developing and delineating a mineable resource within the 8 kilometers of principle project area located near the town of Wells, British Columbia. The Company's Greenfield's team is developing quality exploration assets throughout the remaining land package through systematic, scientific, exploration. The operation's team is focused on completing required studies in order to permit underground mining on Cow and Island Mountains. For more information on Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd., please contact:

Chris Lodder

President and Chief Executive Officer

155 University Avenue, Suite 1410

Toronto, Ontario, Canada

clodder@barkervillegold.com

416-775-3671