Lundin Mining Announces Annual Meeting Voting Results

TORONTO, May 10, 2019 - (TSX: LUN; Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining” or the “Corporation") today announced the voting results from its 2019 Annual Meeting (the “Meeting”) held May 10, 2019, in Toronto, Ontario.

A total of 555,486,590 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing 75.44% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the Meeting, as follows:

% of Votes For % of Votes Withheld Director Nominees Donald K. Charter 96.75% 3.25% John H. Craig 89.15% 10.85% Marie Inkster 97.97% 2.03% Peter C. Jones 99.45% 0.55% Lukas H. Lundin 66.76% 33.24% Dale C. Peniuk 97.58% 2.42% William A. Rand 94.01% 5.99% Catherine J. G. Stefan 99.23% 0.77% % In Favour % Against Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation 97.01%

% In Favour % Against Amendments to the Corporation’s 2014 Share Unit Plan 97.07 %

2.93%

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP were re-appointed as the Corporation’s auditors for the ensuing year by 98.16% of the votes cast.

Detailed voting results for the 2019 Meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below on May 10, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Chile, the United States of America, Portugal and Sweden, primarily producing copper, nickel and zinc. In addition, Lundin Mining holds an indirect 24% equity stake in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

