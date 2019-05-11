Lucara Reports Voting Results From Annual Meeting

VANCOUVER, May 10, 2019 - (LUC – TSX, LUC – BSE, LUC – Nasdaq Stockholm)

Lucara Diamond Corp. ("Lucara" or the "Company") held its Annual General & Special meeting of shareholders in Toronto, Ontario today. Shareholders voted as follows on the matters before the meeting:

Board Members

Shareholders elected the following 7 board members with shareholders represented at the meeting voting in favour of individual directors as follows:

Director Votes For % Richard Clark 173,307,697 93.10 Paul Conibear 182,433,596 98.00 Brian Edgar 178,027,506 95.63 Marie Inkster 183,996,374 98.84 Lukas Lundin 164,012,599 88.10 Catherine McLeod-Seltzer 180,807,885 97.12 Eira Thomas 182,327,603 97.94

Appointment of Auditors

Shareholders re-appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Lucara's auditors.

Stock Option Plan

The unallocated options under the Corporation's stock option plan, as well as certain amendments of the Plan as disclosed in Lucara's management proxy circular dated April 11, 2019 were approved by Shareholders with 84.62% of shares represented at the meeting voting in favour.

Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation

Management's approach to executive compensation, also disclosed in Lucara's management proxy circular dated April 11, 2019 was approved with 86.12% of shares represented at the meeting voting in favour.

Eira Thomas

President and Chief Executive Officer

ABOUT LUCARA

Lucara is a leading independent producer of large exceptional quality Type IIa diamonds from its 100% owned Karowe Mine in Botswana. The Company has an experienced board and management team with extensive diamond development and operations expertise. The Company operates transparently and in accordance with international best practices in the areas of sustainability, health and safety, environment and community relations.

ABOUT CLARA

Clara Diamond Solutions (Clara), wholly owned by Lucara Diamond Corp., is a secure, digital sales platform that uses proprietary analytics together with cloud and blockchain technologies to modernize the existing diamond supply chain, driving efficiencies, unlocking value and ensuring diamond provenance from mine to finger.

