Sayona Mining Ltd: Appointment of Quebec CEO to Advance Key Lithium Projects

Brisbane, Australia - Emerging lithium miner Sayona Mining Ltd. (ASX:SYA) (OTCMKTS:DMNXF) announced today the strengthening of its Québec management team, with the appointment of globally experienced mining project director and construction manager Guy Laliberté as the Company's Chief Executive Officer, Sayona Québec Inc.Highlights- Experienced project director and construction manager in the mining and heavy industry sector, Guy Laliberté, appointed as Sayona Québec's new Chief Executive Officer- A Québec native, Mr Laliberté has more than 35 years' project management experience worldwide in the mining and construction sectors- Appointment strengthens Sayona Québec team as Company advances flagship Authier and emerging Tansim lithium projects, amid growing demand for the metal of the 21st century.A Québec native, Mr Laliberté has more than 35 years' experience in major mining and metallurgical project management worldwide, having served in roles including project director, construction manager, lead scheduler and project control manager for projects in Africa, Canada, Europe and the Middle East.His recent experience includes serving as senior construction manager at Canada's Mary River iron ore mine located in the north pole, following a stint as senior project director at the Tonkolili mine expansion in Sierra Leone. He has also worked in the United Kingdom, Liberia, Qatar and elsewhere for a range of projects, developing his leadership and managerial skills, together with managing an engineering consultancy. The Authier project will be the fourth open pit mining project he has led, either as project director or construction manager.Mr Laliberté's educational qualifications include a Bachelor's degree in Engineering and Construction Management and Bachelor's degree in Civil Construction Technology at the Université du Québec, Canada.He is a member of various professional associations and has served as president of the Engineer Corporation (Trois-Rivières section), local chamber of commerce and Shawinigan College, among other directorships.Welcoming the appointment, Sayona's Managing Director, Dan O'Neill said: "Guy brings a wealth of experience from not only Canadian but also international projects, with a proven managerial record that should prove an invaluable asset for our growing business in Québec."We are confident Guy will lead our Sayona Québec team to greater success, as we work to unlock the value of our flagship Authier project and other emerging projects for the benefit of all stakeholders."Mr Laliberté's appointment adds to Sayona's January recruitment of Mr Serge Rouillier, manager, sustainable development, as part of the Company's strengthening of its Québec team and its engagement with the local community.Both Québec natives, Mr Laliberté and Mr Rouillier are driving Sayona's enhanced community engagement activities, recognising the importance of earning a social licence to operate and developing a sustainable and profitable lithium mining business that positions Québec among the leaders in this fast-growing metal of the 21st century.To view figures, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/QVILJZ4L





