Mexus pays off debt and updates its shareholders on progress at the Santa Elena mine

CABORCA, May 13, 2019 - Mexus Gold US (OTCQB: MXSG) (“Mexus” or the “Company) announced that on May 9th it paid off a note payable of $111,563 which was due on May 14th. In addition, the company announced that it is currently looking to hire two chemists and a geologist to assist Mexus associate Cesar Lemas at the Santa Elena mine. Mexus believes it has found a lead chemist and hopes to complete the hiring process this week. The additional staff is needed as the amount of assaying and general mine work is increasing weekly. Mexus expects the blast hole drilling occurring on the Julio vein to be completed by May 17th with the permitted blasting company to arrive shortly thereafter. President and CEO of Mexus, Paul Thompson, added, “We are taking a cautious approach to the heap leach pad and leaching process to ensure that all the right pieces are in place prior to commencing leaching. The chemists will play an integral role in the recovery of gold so finding the right people is extremely important. We are being diligent in our efforts to avoid the mistakes the prior operator made.”



About Mexus Gold US

Mexus Gold US is an American based mining company with holdings in Mexico. The fully owned Santa Elena mine is located 54km NW of Caborca, Mexico. Mexus also owns rights to the Ures property located 80km N of Hermosillo, Mexico. This property contains 6900 acres and has both gold and copper on the property. Founded in 2009, Mexus Gold US is committed to protecting the environment, mine safety and employing members of the communities in which it operates.

