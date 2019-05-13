Nevada Copper Releases Q1 Financials and MD&A; Remains on Schedule to Enter Production in Q4, 2019

VANCOUVER, May 13, 2019 - Nevada Copper Corp. (TSX: NCU) (“Nevada Copper” or the “Company’’) is pleased to announce that it has completed, and SEDAR-filed, its quarterly financial statements and management’s discussion and analysis for the period ended March 31, 2019. Additionally, the Company confirms that its Pumpkin Hollow underground copper project remains on target to commence production in Q4, 2019.



Pumpkin Hollow Underground Project looking East



East North and Main Shafts shown in background. Process Plant in foreground.



Sag & Ball mill pedestals completed





Construction Progress Update

• Underground Mine development proceeding well:

Fully mechanized mining now active on both production levels and lateral development has now advanced over 1,500 feet

East North ventilation shaft vertical development has advanced over 650 feet



• Surface infrastructure and processing equipment advancing to plan:

Sag, ball and vertical mills foundations and pedestals complete

Thickener tank foundation complete

Coarse ore and temporary dry stack stockpile facilities complete

Conduit and initial foundation works for flotation, thickening and filtration areas complete

Structural steel for flotation area is being set

Foundation work is progressing on the filter press and air compressor areas

Lining for the dry stack tailings cell one is almost complete and the dry stack tailings test cell is finished

Process plant equipment arriving on site on a daily basis

Recent drone footage of site progress can be viewed here.

Corporate Progress Update

Released a Pre-Feasibility Study for the Company’s adjacent Open Pit project

Expanded Pumpkin Hollow land package by 5,700 acres

Subsequent to quarter’s end, executed USD$115 Million KFW project facility and new financing package, including working capital facility, new offtake agreements and CAD$40 Million equity raise

Matt Gili, Chief Executive Officer of Nevada Copper, stated “Nevada Copper’s skilled team continues to execute the Company’s underground project at Pumpkin Hollow with an exceptional level of efficiency, and I am delighted to confirm once again that we remain on track to enter production in Q4, 2019.”

Construction Activity Images

Please visit our website at www.nevadacopper.com for updated construction progress photos and additional project information.

Qualified Persons

The information and data in this news release was reviewed by David Swisher, P. E., SVP of Operations for Nevada Copper, who is a non-independent Qualified Person within the meaning of NI 43-101.

About Nevada Copper

Nevada Copper’s (TSX: NCU) Pumpkin Hollow underground project is in construction with a view to commencement of copper production in Q4, 2019. Located in Nevada, USA, Pumpkin Hollow has substantial reserves and resources including copper, gold and silver. Its two fully-permitted projects include a high-grade underground project (under construction) and a large-scale open pit project.

Additional Information

For further information please visit the Nevada Copper corporate website

(www.nevadacopper.com).

